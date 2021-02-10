‘Mighty Quinn’ celebrates 5th birthday ahead of new round of cancer treatment

“The Mighty Quinn” is the son of Quincy Police Officer Tara Waters and was first diagnosed the day after his third birthday, a Facebook page set up to provide updates on Quinn’s condition said. He had been cancer-free for a year until his recent diagnosis.

Quinn Waters, a boy from Weymouth, was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, when he was just 3 years old. Now, on his fifth birthday, Quinn is preparing to undergo another round of treatment after an MRI uncovered new cancer on his brain.

Quinn Waters, 5, is headed for another round of cancer treatment beginning Wednesday.

Quinn received a fifth birthday celebration from Quincy first responders Tuesday ahead of a new round of treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital set to begin on Wednesday, the Facebook page said.

“Wishing Quinn a Happy 5th Birthday and sending positive vibes as he begins chemotherapy and radiation,” Quincy police wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you Quincy Fire, Brewster Ambulance, and everyone else for coming out to brighten this young warrior’s day!”

Quincy first responders held a birthday celebration in honor of "The Mighty Quinn" on Tuesday. Quincy Police Department

This morning, one of Quinn’s friends paid him a surprise visit ahead of his trip to Mass. General.

“Quinn’s favorite buddy made a little trip to be the first to wish him an official Happy Birthday and just like that Quinn’s day was made and so was ours💛 ,” a post on the “Mighty Quinn” Facebook page read. “Happy Birthday to the bravest, funniest, most handsome little man I know and love, The Mighty Quinn.”

Quinn also received his first Holy Communion thanks to the Sacred Heart Daughters of Nazareth and the St. John’s Church in Quincy.

Wednesday marks Quinn’s fifth birthday and nearly two years since he was first diagnosed with medulloblastoma in 2019.

Medulloblastoma is a cancer most commonly found in children, and is frequently found on the cerebellum at the bottom of the brain, according to cancer.gov.

During his first bout with cancer, Quinn received an outpouring of support from the community. He received a visit from the Dropkick Murphys while unable to leave his home due to a weakened immune system, dropped the puck at a Bruins’ game, and received a video message from former Patriots star Tom Brady.

