National Guard deployed to mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Springfield, where seniors waited in the cold

In addition, the statement said, people with scheduled appointments who can’t wait inside will be told to wait in their cars. Officials said Curative “must establish” a method for notifying people waiting in their vehicles when they can line up inside the mall for scheduled shots.

In a statement Tuesday, Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s office said he and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood sent city police officers to the site to “order” Curative, the outfit running the operation, to “immediately get our seniors and those who are waiting in line” into the mall and out of the cold.

The National Guard was dispatched Tuesday to the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to help with the mass COVID-19 vaccination site there after seniors were forced to wait out in the cold for their appointments, officials said.

Advertisement

Sarno, in the statement, also alluded to the Guard deployment.

“It is time to take the bull by the horns,” Sarno said. “Although I am very thankful to Governor [Charlie] Baker and Lt. Governor [Karyn] Polito for their partnership and commitment to Springfield and Western Massachusetts by placing this mass vaccination site in our city – the operational logistics by Curative must improve.”

Sarno said he and Clapprood “have directed our dedicated SPD units to the Eastfield Mall to tell Curative to get our seniors and those individuals waiting in line for their vaccination to go inside and out of the cold.”

City police, Sarno continued, “will work with the National Guard, who the Governor and Lt. Governor have recently dispatched to provide assistance, to assure that our beloved seniors are taken care of and are not waiting outside in the cold weather and that they are reassured that they will not lose their place in line.”

In a separate statement, Curative said patient and staff safety is a “top priority,” and that site management has made several changes to expedite the vaccination process.

Advertisement

The company said it has “adjusted the flow of our line to get patients inside the building faster and have adjusted our vaccination intake process to avoid waits in the cold. As our on-site team works to implement line controls for the safety of our patients, we ask all patients arriving early to remain in their cars until 15 minutes prior to their appointment. This will help assist us in enforcing social distancing on-site.”

Curative provided a list of steps people should take to ensure their appointments run smoothly.

Those with appointments, the statement said, should arrive at the site no earlier than 15 minutes beforehand, have their appointment confirmation numbers and identifications available, and bring their own wheelchairs whenever possible, as the site has “limited wheelchairs available.”

Patients, the company said, should not wait in line outside but instead “wait in their car until their appointment time.” Staff will provide water to all, the statement said.

“Anyone who was scheduled to be vaccinated February 8-9, but did not receive their dose can return to the Eastfield Mall between February 10-14 from 8am - 6pm ET to get vaccinated,” the company said. “Curative will be dedicating the 8am-9am ET time slot specifically to those who missed their appointments on Monday and Tuesday — no one else will be admitted during this time frame. However, if that time slot is unavailable, we welcome those patients anytime before 6pm ET.”

Advertisement

WHDH-TV posted footage to its website of city police and National Guard members responding to the site Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if Guard personnel would return to the vaccination site Wednesday.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.