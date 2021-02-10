N.H. man, 32, charged with firearm possession and intending to sell drugs at Encore Boston Harbor

A Middlesex County grand jury last week indicted a 32-year-old New Hampshire man for allegedly possessing guns and drugs on the premises of Encore Boston Harbor back in September, prosecutors said.
In a statement, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office identified the defendant as Matthew Gorman, who was indicted on two counts of possessing a large capacity firearm; three counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device; two counts of possession of a firearm without a license outside a home or business; two counts of possessing a loaded firearm; and one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
A lawyer listed for Gorman in court filings didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. An arraignment date in Superior Court hasn’t been scheduled. He was previously arraigned on the case in September in Malden District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him, and where he was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail, records show.
State Police on Sept. 18 stopped Gorman’s vehicle “on the casino premises” and allegedly found him to be in illegal possession of two semi-automatic pistols and three large capacity magazines, the statement said. He also allegedly had methamphetamine he had been planning to sell, according to authorities.
“All of these charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Healey’s office said.
