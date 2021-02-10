N.H. man, 32, charged with firearm possession and intending to sell drugs at Encore Boston Harbor

A Middlesex County grand jury last week indicted a 32-year-old New Hampshire man for allegedly possessing guns and drugs on the premises of Encore Boston Harbor back in September, prosecutors said.

In a statement, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office identified the defendant as Matthew Gorman, who was indicted on two counts of possessing a large capacity firearm; three counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device; two counts of possession of a firearm without a license outside a home or business; two counts of possessing a loaded firearm; and one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

A lawyer listed for Gorman in court filings didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. An arraignment date in Superior Court hasn’t been scheduled. He was previously arraigned on the case in September in Malden District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him, and where he was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail, records show.