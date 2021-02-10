fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person dead, two seriously hurt in Lowell house fire

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 10, 2021, 1 hour ago
One person died and two others were seriously injured in a house fire in Lowell on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The 3-alarm fire at 98 Westford St. extended to two other structures, according to Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services.

One person died in the fire and two additional victims were taken to Boston hospitals with serious injuries, she said. The blaze broke out in a multi-family home.

The fire is being investigated by the Lowell Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Middlesex District Attorney’s office, she said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

