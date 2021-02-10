Pawtucket, Central Falls hire consultant to develop joint economic development plan

In July 2020, both cities were awarded $150,000 in grant funds from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to support joint plans. In October, Pawtucket released the Request for Proposals for the project and received three bids from economic development consultants and ultimately selected Boston-based McCabe Enterprises. The firm’s president, Kathleen McCabe, will lead the project.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Cities of Pawtucket and Central Falls announced Wednesday morning that a Boston-based consulting firm will help the cities produce a joint economic development plan, workforce and business development assessment, and feasibility study for a training and innovation center fit for a post-pandemic environment.

Advertisement

This project will be entirely funded through the EDA grant, according to Wilder Arboleda, a spokesman for the City of Pawtucket, and is expected to take approximately one year to complete.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien said in a statement that understanding the workforce and job training needs of residents will be a critical part of these plans, which include establishing new training initiatives.

“Many of our beloved local businesses need support recovering and re-gaining momentum from this pandemic,” said Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera. “Our Central Falls businesses are the core of our community, giving our residents jobs, giving character to our commercial districts, and driving economic growth.”

The Pawtucket Foundation and both cities will engage with local business and workforce development leaders to create a detailed action plan. The project will include an analysis of and recommendations for the Pawtucket Downtown and Transit Oriented Development District surrounding the incoming train station.

In addition, the plans will specifically look at the property at 280 Rand St., where several large mill buildings burned down in March 2020. The vacant buildings were part of the former Paramount Card site and border the two cities. Approximately one million square feet of the building was affected by the fire, according to news reports at the time. The cities will look to work with the property owners to explore future development options.

Advertisement

“Pawtucket has major, exciting new projects underway, that involve serious investment from governmental and private sectors,” said Jan Brodie, the executive director of the Pawtucket Foundation. “This EDA study will look at how to leverage that investment and ensure that the economic benefits are enjoyed by the residents, small businesses, craftspeople, and those most impacted by COVID-19 within the two cities. The timing for this economic look forward is now.”

According to the news release, McCabe Enterprises and their team, comprised of ConsultEcon Inc., PARE Corporation, and Paul Lukez Architecture, will also identify the top investment opportunities in both cities and marketing strategies that could be best employed to attract additional private investment and development. This part of the project will capitalize off of existing activity, such as connecting the $400 million Tidewater Project currently underway along the riverfront with the Pawtucket Downtown and Pawtucket-Centrals Transit hub, which opens in mid-2022.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.