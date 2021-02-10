In a slow stretch of the Green Line, four stops will soon become two

One new station will be built between the Babcock Street and Pleasant Street stops, and the other between St. Paul Street and BU West. Each will have entrances near the existing platforms. Riders will also see an upgrade as they wait for trolleys: the new stations will be much nicer than the four dingy stops they are replacing, with seating, lighting, more weather coverage, and high-level platforms to ease boarding, especially for riders with disabilities.

It is rare that a plan to eliminate transit stops is widely celebrated, but the conditions on the B branch warrant it. Four stops are bunched within a half-mile along the western edge of Boston University, long frustrating riders with constant starts and stops.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is about to take a major step toward improving the agonizingly slow trolley ride along Commonwealth Avenue, consolidating four stops on the Green Line’s B branch into two.

“This is not my grandparents’ station consolidation, where a station can just disappear off the map and too bad, you have to hoof it,” state Representative Tommy Vitolo of Brookline, which borders the B branch, said at a recent public meeting. “It’s really a home run for everybody who lives in the neighborhood.”

The old stations will remain open during most of the construction, with the exception of the one at Pleasant Street, because the new station will partially be located on its current footprint.

The new stations’ platforms will also be wider and longer, in anticipation of the MBTA’s plan to replace the Green Line fleet with much larger trolleys. This could eventually come to the rest of the B branch, officials said at the meeting.

“This is just the first step in a long-term vision for the B branch,” said Benjamin Frison, a senior director for the MBTA’s Green Line improvements initiative. “We are working closely with the city of Boston to appropriately size all of the stations on the B branch to basically widen the platforms and lengthen them.”

Construction on the $29 million project will largely be done at night and over weekends, and require closing parts of Comm. Ave. during those times. The project will begin with utility work in February and March, and the T will run shuttles during nights and weekend. The bulk of the work — the construction of the two new platforms — will start this spring, and could take until March 2022 to finish.

T officials describe the current schedule as conservative as they factored in the possibility of coronavirus-related work stoppages.

One important factor remains undecided: the names of the new stations, which will be sorted out by a T station naming committee.

There are no current plans to eliminate other stations up and down the above-ground section, though officials said that remains a possibility.

Like the B branch, the Green Line’s C and E above-ground branches are also plagued by multiple starts and stops from traffic lights and vehicle crossings. (The D branch runs in its own right of way that is separate from street traffic.) The MBTA has been working with Boston and Brookline to upgrade signals to allow approaching trolleys to squeeze through intersections before the lights change.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.