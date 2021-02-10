URI establishes pharmacy scholarship to benefit underrepresented students

Dr. Kenneth Lawrence, who graduated from URI’s pharmacy program in 1990, established a new scholarship that looks to increase diversity in the pharmacy profession. The Robert and Birdie Lawrence Endowed Scholarship, named after Lawrence’s parents, will support students in the university’s College of Pharmacy, with a goal of helping qualified African American students and students from other historically underrepresented populations who that can demonstrate financial need.

PROVIDENCE — One of the first graduates to receive their doctoral of pharmacy from the University of Rhode Island is looking to close the achievement gap in his own field.

The $50,000 gift was invested within the URI endowment, where it will grow over time and continually help students, according to the announcement on Wednesday. It is expected to be available for the fall 2021 semester.

Less than 5 percent of all pharmacists in the United States are Black, an increase from 2.3 percent in 2014, according to a 2019 report in the PharmacyTimes. The percentage of non-white licensed pharmacists increased from 14.9 percent to 21.8 percent in 2019.

“Education was always a big priority for my parents, and going to URI was a huge opportunity for me. I want to help others have that same opportunity,” said Lawrence, who was not originally accepted directly into the pharmacy program at URI and opted to major in a biology.

His work eventually captured the attention of the late George Osborne, a former professor, who helped mentor Lawrence until he was accepted into the pharmacy program and became one of the first two doctoral pharmacy graduates from the university.

After graduation, Lawrence spent 20 years as a clinical pharmacist before moving into pharmaceutical development. He currently serves as senior director of Seres Therapeutics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company. Their mission is to revolutionize treatments for various diseases by modifying the the human microbiome.

As his career has taken off, Lawrence said he hopes to pay the opportunity forward, and especially for those students who have similar backgrounds.

“Pharmacy is not a job; it’s a career, and it is something you have to work extremely hard on, especially if you’re African American,” Lawrence said. “The disparity in this country still exists. There is an implicit bias toward students of color; there are always different expectations.”

Eric Shonewald, the managing director of development for the URI Foundation and Alumni engagement said the Lawrence Scholarship is one of more than 100 that the Scholarship Committee manages. Students who are interested can apply through a comprehensive survey managed by the Foundation, the Office of Donor Relations, and Office of Enrollment Services. An essay is not required.

Shonewald said candidates that meet the general criteria of need, academic standing, and cultural background are then vetted by the College of Pharmacy’s Scholarship Committee. The ultimate amount of scholarship the students will receive is a percentage of the scholarship’s endowment, which is invested to withstand market volatility and will grow over time.

Once Lawrence’s gift commitment is fully paid, Shonewald said the initial award will be roughly 20 percent of in-state tuition.

Lawrence said he hopes the scholarship will help play a small role in increasing diversity in the health care field in general.

“More needs to be done to increase opportunity for students in disadvantaged positions,” Lawrence said. “This is just the beginning.”

