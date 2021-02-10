US Attorney Lelling, top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, stepping down at end of the month

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts said Wednesday that he’s stepping down at the end of the month.

In a statement, the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said he tendered his resignation, effective Feb. 28, to President Biden earlier in the week.

“It has been an honor to lead this office,” said Lelling, who was appointed to the post by former President Trump in 2017, in the statement. “Over the last 15 years, I have had the privilege of working not only with the best federal prosecutors in the country, but with the federal, state and local law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk to keep Massachusetts safe. My goal as U.S. Attorney has been to do this job without fear or outside influence, and to make clear that everyone – regardless of wealth, status, or position of authority – will be treated the same under the law. Massachusetts deserves nothing less.”