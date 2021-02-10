US Attorney Lelling, top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, stepping down at end of the month

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts said Wednesday that he’s stepping down at the end of the month.
In a statement, the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said he tendered his resignation, effective Feb. 28, to President Biden earlier in the week.
“It has been an honor to lead this office,” said Lelling, who was appointed to the post by former President Trump in 2017, in the statement. “Over the last 15 years, I have had the privilege of working not only with the best federal prosecutors in the country, but with the federal, state and local law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk to keep Massachusetts safe. My goal as U.S. Attorney has been to do this job without fear or outside influence, and to make clear that everyone – regardless of wealth, status, or position of authority – will be treated the same under the law. Massachusetts deserves nothing less.”
Biden must nominate a successor.
“This is a unique and powerful job – there is no flesh-and-blood client, but only an unshakable obligation to be fair and to work in the public interest,” Lelling said. “I know that my colleagues, in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and in the law enforcement agencies we work with, share my belief that this is a calling. I look forward to new challenges in the years ahead, but I will miss the sense of mission that comes with working for the U.S. Department of Justice.”
With his resignation, the statement said, Lelling ends a 20-year Justice Department career that began in 2001, when he served as a senior official in the Civil Rights Division, followed by positions as a federal prosecutor in Virginia and, since 2005, for the District of Massachusetts.
The statement said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell will assume the role of acting U.S. attorney in Massachusetts until Biden picks a full-time replacement, who will ultimately require US Senate confirmation.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.