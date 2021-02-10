USCGC Campbell returns to Kittery, Maine after offloading $215 million worth of narcotics

During the patrol, the crew navigated more than 12,000 nautical miles, conducted 122 flight operation evolutions, transited the Panama Canal twice, and crossed the equator into the Southern Hemisphere, the statement said. The cutter embarked a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter from the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron in Jacksonville, Florida while heading to the Panama Canal.

The crew of the 270-foot vessel also apprehended six suspected international narcotics smugglers, the US Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Cutter Campbell returned to Kittery, Maine Monday after a 63-day narcotics patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean that prevented the trafficking of more than 11,600 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $215 million, officials said.

During one interdiction, a bridge lookout spotted an unlit low profile vessel traveling near the cutter at night, and the crew launched their 26-foot pursuit boat to intercept the vessel with an embarked law enforcement boarding team, the statement said.

Once they took control of the vessel, the crew took aboard three suspected smugglers and disrupted the delivery of 4,400 pounds of cocaine, the statement said.

During another seizure, the team found a vessel whose crew allegedly jettisoned their contraband being detected by aerial surveillance, the statement said. The Campbell crew recovered the discarded packages, which weighed 4,415 pounds and tested positive for cocaine.

In their final operation, the crew launched the Dolphin helicopter and pursuit boat to pursue a 35-foot panga-style “go fast” vessel traveling at 30 knots with no navigation lights, fuel barrels, and cargo on deck in a known drug trafficking corridor, the statement said.

The crew fired warning shots, bringing the vessel to a stop and retrieved 2,791 pounds of cocaine, the statement said.

They also rescued a sea turtle caught in fishing gear, the statement said.

“We have a great team aboard Campbell focused on preventing the flow of illegal narcotics to North America,” Captain Thomas Crane, Campbell’s commanding officer, said in the statement. “We were able to accomplish our goal and support the Coast Guard’s Western Hemisphere Strategy despite being away from family.”

