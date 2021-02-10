Walsh announces one-day vaccination site for veterans 65 and older as part of city’s effort to expand access to vaccine

Walsh, speaking during an afternoon briefing, said the city by the end of the week will have eight pharmacy locations where eligible people can get vaccinated, in addition to the mass vaccination sites currently operating at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury and Fenway Park, as well as at multiple community health centers.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday that city officials are working to expand access to the coronavirus vaccine for eligible residents and announced a one-day vaccination site opening Saturday in Dorchester for veterans aged 65 and older who are enrolled in VA healthcare.

“We need to think about the barriers [to vaccination] that stand in people’s ways,” Walsh said. “Like lack of transportation options . . . language barriers, or inability to take time off of work. That’s why the city is pushing for more access, and we’re doing what we can to make sure that process is equitable. Last week, we held 20 percent of the vaccination appointments at the Reggie Lewis for outreach to organizations serving communities of color and vulnerable populations.”

The mayor, who’s expected to decamp for Washington, D.C. once he’s confirmed as President Biden’s labor secretary, said city officials have “increased that to 40 percent this week and next week. We’re making sure all residents who need to get access can get it,” which is “key to ensuring we have an equitable distribution of the vaccine. So we want to make sure we’re getting the vaccine into every neighborhood in the city of Boston.”

He said the city’s also “stepping in” to help eligible residents navigate the state system for booking vaccination appointments. Eligible residents can book appointments online at mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine, and residents aged 75 and over who’re having trouble with the site can call 211 to schedule an appointment by phone.

“We know that the state’s website has been difficult for many people to navigate,” especially for non-English speaking residents, Walsh said. “We know that the state is also working to fix these issues with the computer technology. We hope and expect that all the things will speed up as more slots become available.”

He said Bostonians aged 75 and older can also call 311 and ask for the city’s Age Strong Commission, which can help with booking an appointment.

The weekend vaccination site for veterans, Walsh said, will run first come, first serve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 1018 on Morton Street in Dorchester for veterans aged 65 and older who have VA healthcare.

“Designated caregivers enrolled in VA caregiver support programs are also eligible,” Walsh said. “So if you’re a caregiver of a veteran and you’re enrolled, you can get a vaccine as well.” Those who get vaccinated at the site, Walsh said, will have their second dose scheduled for March 13.

Walsh and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez both urged residents to continue to get tested regularly and to keep taking precautions against virus transmission.

“We need folks to get tested,” Martinez said. “If you’ve been exposed, or if you’re connecting with others, really getting tested is important. Wearing a face covering, social distancing, good hand hygiene — those are with us for many more months, if not longer, and I can’t stress it enough, as we’re focused on the vaccine, we need to continue to be focused on those other prevention messages.”

