2 more coronavirus variant cases identified in Mass.

Nationally, according to the CDC, a total of 944 coronavirus variant cases have been found. That includes 932 cases of the British variant. Nine cases also have been found of another worrisome variant, from Brazil, and three cases have been documented of a variant from South Africa.

A total of nine cases have now been identified in the state, according to the variant tracking page periodically updated by the CDC .

Another two cases have been found in Massachusetts of the British coronavirus variant that public health officials are worried could sweep across the country, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The arrival of the variants in the United States comes at a time that the coronavirus surge that began in the fall appears to be subsiding, both nationally and in Massachusetts.

But officials are concerned about the variants. The British variant could become the dominant strain in the US by March and lead to a surge of cases and deaths, the CDC has warned. The CDC is promising to step up its efforts to detect the spread of the variants.

The British variant has an infection rate 25 percent to 40 percent higher than that of other forms of the coronavirus, Public Health England has estimated. Adding to the concern: Some preliminary evidence suggests the variant also may be more deadly. And, at least in a few cases, the variant has picked up another mutation that appears to make it more resistant to vaccines.

The CDC says it would like to know how widely the variants have spread, how the disease caused by the variants is different, and how the variants may affect existing tests, treatments, and vaccines.

It’s crucial, experts say, that millions of Americans be vaccinated before the variants can cause problems.

