CDC says two masks reduce the risk of infection

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, announced the findings during Wednesday’s White House coronavirus briefing and coupled them with a plea for Americans to wear “a well-fitting mask” that has two or more layers.

New research by the agency shows transmission of the virus can be reduced by up to 96.5 percent if both an infected individual and an uninfected individual wear tightly fitted surgical masks or a cloth-and-surgical-mask combination.

Wearing a mask — any mask — reduces the risk of infection with the coronavirus, but wearing a more tightly fitted surgical mask or layering a cloth mask atop a surgical mask can vastly increase protections to the wearer and others, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.

“With cases, hospitalizations, and deaths still very high, now is not the time to roll back mask requirements,” she said. “The bottom line is this: Masks work, and they work when they have a good fit and are worn correctly.”

Virus-related deaths, which resurged sharply in the United States in November and still remain high, appear to be in a steady decline; new virus cases and hospitalizations began to drop last month. But researchers warn that a more contagious virus variant first found in Britain is doubling roughly every 10 days in the United States. The CDC cautioned last month that it could become the dominant variant in the nation by March.

As of Feb. 1, 14 states and the District of Columbia had implemented universal masking mandates; masking is now mandatory on federal property and on domestic and international transportation. But while masks are known to both reduce respiratory droplets and aerosols exhaled by infected wearers and to protect the uninfected wearer, their effectiveness varies widely because of air leaking around the edges of the mask.

“Any mask is better than none,” said Dr. John Brooks, lead author of the new CDC study. “There are substantial and compelling data that wearing a mask reduces spread, and in communities that adopt mask-wearing, new infections go down.”

But, he added, the new research shows how to enhance the protection. The agency’s new laboratory experiments are based on the ideas put forth by Linsey Marr, an expert in aerosol transmission at Virginia Tech, and Dr. Monica Gandhi, who studies infectious diseases at the University of California San Francisco.

New York Times

Chicago teachers agree to get students back to class

The Chicago Teachers Union has approved a deal with the nation’s third-largest school district to get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic, union officials announced early Wednesday.

The vote by the union’s roughly 25,000 members ends the possibility of an immediate teacher lockout or strike. The agreement follows months of negotiations — which had intensified in recent weeks — with plans that included more teacher vaccinations and metrics to allow school closures when COVID-19 infections spike.

The union said 13,681 members voted to approve the agreement and 6,585 voted against it. In a statement, the union described the agreement as the “absolute limit to which CPS was willing to go at the bargaining table to guarantee a minimum number of guardrails for any semblance of safety in schools.”

Union president Jesse Sharkey also criticized the agreement in an e-mail to members that was released by the union.

“This plan is not what any of us deserve. Not us. Not our students. Not their families,’' the e-mail said. ’'The fact that CPS could not delay reopening a few short weeks to ramp up vaccinations and preparations in schools is a disgrace.”

But in a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson defended the agreement, saying it “ensures families have options to choose in-person learning and make a plan that is best for them.”

Further, after weeks of pointing to $100 million that has been spent to make schools safe, Lightfoot and Jackson said that the vote itself by the union “reaffirms the strength and fairness of our plan, which provides families and employees certainty about returning to schools and guarantees the best possible health and safety protocols.”

The first wave of students and staff, in pre-K and special education, is due back Thursday, with parents still having the option of remote learning. Those students briefly returned last month, but then stopped amid the escalating fight with the union, which voted to continue remote teaching and reject the district’s plans.

Associated Press

Three new mass vaccination sites to be set up in Texas

The Biden administration said Wednesday that it was partnering with officials in Texas to set up three new mass vaccination sites in the state, part of an effort to leverage federal resources to expand the delivery of coronavirus shots.

The centers will be in Dallas, Houston, and Arlington, said Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force — places he identified as hit especially hard by the pandemic. Together, the sites will be able to support the administration of more than 10,000 shots a day, Zients said, and will begin operations the week of Feb. 22.

The sites are NRG Stadium in Houston, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Ferris Plaza Park in Dallas.

Last week, the administration said it was helping set up two such mass vaccination sites in California, one in Oakland and the other in Los Angeles. In addition to personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more than 1,100 active-duty troops will be deployed to support vaccination infrastructure, starting in California.

As part of his national strategy announced in his first days in office, President Biden promised to set up 100 new federally supported vaccination sites in 30 days. The administration is in conversations with additional states, such as Colorado, about possible locations for centers equipped to administer as many as 6,000 shots a day, according to two people familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to discuss them publicly.

“Anything that brings more vaccine and gives people more options for receiving it is a good thing,” said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Washington Post

New study says seasonal coronavirus antibodies not helpful against COVID-19

The theory was compelling: Could children be less vulnerable to the new coronavirus because they carry antibodies to other coronaviruses that cause the common cold? Might that also help explain why some people infected with the new virus have mild symptoms while others are more severely affected?

The notion gained traction particularly among people who thought it would swiftly bring about herd immunity. A study in the journal Science, published in December, gave the hypothesis a strong boost.

But a new study published on Tuesday in the journal Cell found that the theory does not hold up. Based on experiments with live virus and with hundreds of blood samples drawn before and after the pandemic, the research refutes the idea that antibodies to seasonal coronaviruses have any impact on the new coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2.

New York Times