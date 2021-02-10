In Florida, an unhappy Trump watches it all play out

And, as Congress on Tuesday took up a second Senate trial for Trump almost exactly a year after his first, Trump has remained sanguine that an evenly divided Senate will acquit him of charges of inciting an insurrection — despite his egging on of an angry crowd that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Ensconced in his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., the former president has spent his days golfing. He has rolled through his phone, calling old friends and allies simply to check in. He has dined on the patio of his lush retreat, often accompanied by a coterie of political aides still on his payroll.

Yet despite his overall confidence, Tuesday’s opening arguments did not unfold as Trump or his allies had hoped. Trump was especially disappointed in the performance of his lawyer Bruce Castor, who gave a rambling argument, wore an ill-fitting suit, and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers, two people involved in the effort said. The former president — monitoring the trial on television from Florida — had expected a swashbuckling lawyer and instead watched what was a confusing and disjointed performance.

Several Trump advisers also described Castor’s performance in harsh terms as underwhelming, as did a number of senators, including Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana., who said the shoddy defense spurred him to change his vote on the constitutionality of the proceedings.

In self-imposed exile in South Florida since leaving office on Jan. 20, Trump has created a gilded bubble around himself — a protective shield further enforced by the decision of Twitter and other social media companies to ban the former president from their platforms after the Capitol riot, which resulted in the death of a police officer and four others.

He is adrift, friends say, with no clear sense of what comes next for the first time in his political life. They add that Trump is calmer than they expected as he faces down another historic indictment in a career littered with them. At least four former senior Trump administration officials independently described the former president as “chill” or “chilling.”

Nonetheless, the Senate impeachment trial that began Tuesday is never far from his mind, allies say. The former president is still privately fuming over fellow Republicans who he believes have wronged him, from Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming (who voted to impeach him) to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California (who said that Trump ’'bears responsibility’' for the attack on the Capitol, before backtracking).

Worried about his instinct for self-sabotage, Trump’s lawyers and allies counseled him to largely stay quiet until the Senate trial ends, fearful that anything he might say or do would only serve to strengthen the case against him or make Republicans more reluctant to acquit him. Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, also urged him not to get in the way of the Senate proceedings that seemed to be headed toward a positive outcome for him.

Unlike during Special Counsel Robert Mueller III’s Russia investigation, and Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020, the former president also did not raise the idea of testifying himself.

But Trump’s seeming quietude, said one confidante who recently spoke with the former president, is less the result of newfound discipline and more a consequence of Twitter’s decision to ban Trump, who no longer has an instant public forum to blast out his latest grievances.

Trump is not expected to make a public appearance during the trial and is staying at his Florida club, two advisers said. But he has asked a number of Republican allies in the House, including Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Jim Jordan of Ohio, to appear on television on his behalf.

The former president has been furious with the Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him, and has told aides that he is especially eager to help defeat Cheney, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Representative Tom Rice of South Carolina. He is also hoping to help unseat Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, who resisted his entreaties to overturn his state’s election results in favor of Trump.

Trump has railed against Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Richard B. Cheney. He views her as allied with her father’s previous boss, former president George W. Bush, and claims the Bush family is aligned against him because he “crushed” former Florida governor Jeb Bush in the 2016 Republican primaries.

He has also griped about how he “made” McCarthy and how McCarthy let him down by initially blaming Trump for the insurrection and not pushing Cheney out of his leadership team after she voted for impeachment. But Trump seemed calmer after McCarthy traveled to Florida and met with him at Mar-a-Lago, part of an effort by McCarthy, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and others to prevent Trump from trying to destroy the Republican Party.

Trump has talked about reemerging in March, officials said, after taking a few weeks off. He has told some friends that his forced absence from Twitter has improved his standing.

He has recently gloated about falling ratings at Fox News, the conservative-leaning news channel that he abandoned in recent months in favor of rivals Newsmax and One America News. One person who spoke with the former president described him as sounding “bored out of his mind,” and pressing for gossip: “What are you hearing? What are they saying?” Trump queried.

“He’s still licking his wounds to some extent, and he’s also waiting for this to be behind him,” said one Republican in Trump’s orbit, adding dryly, “and then he’ll relaunch himself as the savior of the Republican Party.”