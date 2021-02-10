Number of Mass. coronavirus vaccinations rises to 950,515

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose to 950,515, state officials reported Wednesday.

The total number of shots amounted to 67.3 percent of the 1,413,025 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said in its daily vaccination report.

The total shots administered included 723,327 first shots and 227,188 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.