Number of Mass. coronavirus vaccinations rises to 950,515

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated February 10, 2021, 51 minutes ago
At last! Ramelfo Frometa rejoices after receiving his vaccination recently in Chelsea
At last! Ramelfo Frometa rejoices after receiving his vaccination recently in ChelseaJessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose to 950,515, state officials reported Wednesday.

The total number of shots amounted to 67.3 percent of the 1,413,025 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said in its daily vaccination report.

The total shots administered included 723,327 first shots and 227,188 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused nearly 15,000 deaths in the state. The state’s effort got off to a slow start but has picked up recently.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s vaccine statistics reports, click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

