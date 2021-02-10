Recap: A look at what happened on the first day of Trump’s impeachment trial

Tuesday’s proceedings determined whether it was constitutional to hold an impeachment trial at all, with Trump’s lawyers arguing that the trial is moot now that Trump is out of office. As the Senate debated the constitutionality of the trial, it ultimately concluded that the impeachment trial could move forward. House managers and Trump lawyers will now present their arguments beginning Wednesday at noon. Each side will have up to 16 hours, running no more than eight hours per day. Arguments are expected to run into the weekend.

The first day of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began Tuesday , brought forward by the House, which voted last month to impeach and prosecute the former president for “incitement of insurrection” for his role in kindling violence in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, which led to the deaths of five individuals.

As lawmakers prepare for the second day of the impeachment trial, here’s a recap of what happened during Tuesday’s arguments.

Democrats opened with a compelling video depicting scenes from the Jan. 6 attack

House impeachment managers began arguments by showing a 13-minute video of scenes from the assault on the Capitol last month.

Democrats highlighted Trump’s urging of his supporters to “fight like hell” and followed with graphic clips of members of the mob violently attacking the Capitol building as members of Congress were forced to adjourn their proceedings and flee.

Rep. Jamie Raskin presented a video of the insurrection during the his opening statement during the U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial.

House impeachment managers include Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Diana DeGette of Colorado, David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Joaquin Castro of Texas, Eric Swalwell of California, Ted Lieu of California, Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands, Joe Neguse of Colorado, and Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania. Raskin also presented an emotional and personal account of the Jan. 6 insurrection, describing the fear his family members who accompanied him to the Capitol felt, and the memories from that day that still haunt him.

Rep. Jamie Raskin spoke about how personal the attack was, and how his family was at the capitol the day of the insurrection.

Trump lawyers make arguments that many considered meandering, confusing, contradictory

Trump’s impeachment lawyers include Bruce Castor and David Schoen, who argued Tuesday that the impeachment trial is not constitutional. Castor presented his arguments first, and began by complimenting House managers for their compelling case. Castor launched into a speech that appeared to confuse and bore some senators in both parties.

Castor argued that Democrats and the handful of Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment did so because “the majority in the House of Representatives does not want to face Donald Trump as their political rival in the future.” Castor continued that Trump didn’t need to be impeached because the country already voted him out of office.

Before Schoen presented his arguments, Castor revealed that the lawyers reversed their original speaking order after being impressed by the House managers arguments. At one point, Caster called House Democrats “brilliant speakers” and said that he “loved listening to them.”

Schoen began his arguments by condemning Democrats for the video presentation in their opening argument, deriding the managers for hiring a “movie company” to stitch together the most gruesome scenes of the attack as if it were a “blood sport.” Schoen, however, later in his arguments, also showed a video presentation of clips of Democratic lawmakers through the years calling for Trump to be impeached, as ominous music played in the background.

President Trump's lawyer David Schoen said the impeachment was a political weaponization of the impeachment process and would divide the country.

Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont is a witness, a juror, and the judge

Senator Patrick Leahy, 80, of Vermont, is the longest-serving Democrat in the Senate, and is the presiding officer in the trial of Trump. While the Constitution states that the Chief of Justice should traditionally serve this role, Chief of Justice John Roberts was not interested in the job. Roberts served in this role last year, when the former president was acquitted of high crimes and misdemeanors during his first impeachment trial.

Because the Constitution does not stipulate who should oversee the trial of a former president, the role fell to Leahy, giving him the authority to rule on key questions like what evidence is admissible.

Leahy was also one of the lawmakers who had to rush away from the violent mob on Jan. 6, making him a witnesses to what happened inside the Capitol that day. And as one of 100 senators, Leahy will also vote on whether to convict Trump of inciting violence against the US.

Leahy’s many hats were among the several reminders Tuesday that these Senate proceedings, while called a trial, are not the same as those held in courtrooms across the country.

Trump’s defense team also argued unsuccessfully that Leahy’s conflict of interest is one reason the trial is unconstitutional.

Senate votes 56-44 that impeachment trial can move forward

The overall takeaway from Tuesday’s hearing was that the impeachment process could move forward. In a 56-44 vote, Senators rejected the argument from Trump’s defense team, and decided along mostly party lines that it had the jurisdiction to try an impeached former president. Six Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in clearing the way for the case to be heard. The Republicans who crossed party lines included Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania. Cassidy was the only Republican to switch his position on the matter Tuesday.

Acquittal is expected

Even though it is a new Senate with Democrats in the majority, there is little question that Trump will ultimately be acquitted, as 17 Republicans will need to break party lines to reach the two-thirds threshold to convict him. If the six Republicans senators who voted with Democrats on Tuesday also vote to convict Trump, Democrats would still need 11 more Republicans to secure a conviction.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.





