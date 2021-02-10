What’s going on with Mitch McConnell? Is he really hinting he’ll vote to convict Trump?

But as it relates to second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, Americans would be forgiven if they don’t quite understand what McConnell has been up to. After all, he let it be known that he wasn’t super upset Trump was about to be impeached over his role in the attack on the Capitol last month.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has earned a reputation for being a pretty straightforward, logical political player. If there is a move he should take politically, no matter how extreme, he is willing to do it.

While he was never quoted on the record in the initial New York Times story that reported he privately backed impeachment, those close to him told the paper he saw political value in the impeachment: a chance for the Republican Party to make a clean break from Trump, who was leaving the White House with the worst approval rating of his presidency, but with a tight grip on the GOP.

When McConnell did speak publicly about the attack from the Senate floor on Trump’s final full day in office, he said Trump “provoked” the mobsters and “fed them lies.”

That raised some eyebrows.

Then, when it became clear in the weeks that followed that there weren’t anywhere close to 17 Senate Republicans open to convicting Trump in this latest impeachment trial, McConnell stopped sending so many signals through aides that he wanted anything other than for Trump’s lawyers to mount a passable defense. (So far, he has been proven right on that fear.)

Any notion that McConnell would step out of line with his caucus and move to vote against Trump seemed to go away when he voted last month to declare the impeachment trial was unconstitutional since Trump was no longer in office. He cast a similar vote on Tuesday along with all but six of his Republican colleagues.

So that was the end of the questions around McConnell’s stance . . . or was it?

After the vote on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that McConnell was saying that the question of whether Trump should be convicted could be separated from the issue of the trial’s constitutionality, and a vote to convict “is a matter of conscience.” That phrase is legislative code for “you do you.”

Further, two people close to McConnell told Bloomberg that McConnell had not personally decided how he would vote, and would listen to more of the trial.

But don’t hold your breath on McConnell voting to convict.

What appears to really be going on here is McConnell acting as the leader of his 50 member Republican caucus. With the Senate deadlocked, he needs to make sure that no member of his caucus feels in the long term that they aren’t team players for other bills and plays with Democrats.

That means that McConnell needs to create political space where it is acceptable for those six Republicans to vote against the president without creating the same amount of acrimony that is happening among House Republicans, who just had a high-profile fight amongst themselves amid calls to kick out the number 3 Republican, Liz Cheney, from party leadership over her vote to impeach Trump.

(It was notable that the Bloomberg story came out after Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy was rebuked by his state party back home for saying the trial was constitutional, reversing how he voted just a week ago. McConnell may have been signaling to the Louisiana Republican Party to leave Cassidy alone.)

McConnell simply cannot afford any inter-party drama. At the same time, (sorry, Democrats) he is also not going to go against the 43 others in the caucus — the vast majority — who will likely acquit the president. If he did, then there would be calls for him to lose his leadership role, something Fox News host Sean Hannity has already called for, so it is not an alien concept.

In other words, everything happening with McConnell now is really not meant for the American public, but for a small group of people on one side of the aisle in the US Senate.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.