Restaurants that choose healthier takeout containers are looking beyond pandemic

In “With takeout, little things mean (and cost) a lot” (Page A1, Feb. 3), Janelle Nanos points out that the restaurant Lulu Green, despite the increased costs, uses compostable, PFAS-free containers that are safer for people and the environment. PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are toxic, persistent chemicals that don’t break down. They are found in people, plants, and animals across the globe.

By choosing healthier takeout containers, Lulu Green and others are doing a great service to the public, given early evidence that people who have higher exposures to PFAS are more likely to have more severe cases of COVID-19. Studies also show PFAS can reduce the effectiveness of vaccines in children. As the state works to vaccinate its population, the pandemic could subside within a year. However, the widespread exposures to PFAS through consumer products such as takeout containers will not go away.