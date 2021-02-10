To do that, some Republicans are literally looking the other way. When House Democrats made their first presentation of the case against Trump — a searing 13-minute video of the deadly Capitol riot, interspersed with Trump’s own words — Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky doodled on a pad. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas focused his attention on papers in front of him. Some watched, but others did their best to ignore the video replay of brutality they personally witnessed and which they must now relive at the scene of the crime.

What does it take to guarantee acquittal, before an actual trial even begins? Moral blindness and the blindness that comes with refusing to consider, even for a second, Donald Trump’s role in inciting an attack that put democracy and their own lives at risk. All for the sake of keeping the 74 million people who voted for Trump in 2020 from turning against them. To save their political skins, Senate Republicans will save Trump.

Not every Republican had the stomach to ignore reality. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana unexpectedly joined five other Republicans who voted with Democrats against ending the impeachment trial. He said he did so after watching each side make its case. Democrats were “focused, they were organized.” Trump’s legal team “was disorganized, random, had nothing.” With Cassidy’s switch, the final vote to go forward with a trial was 56 to 44.

Advertisement

One changed Republican mind might look like a small victory. But it shows it can be done, and that’s worth celebrating. So is a trial that forces each senator to cast a vote, preordained or not. Watching that unfold is more than what Trump’s defense lawyers call “political theater.” It’s a modern-day morality play, pitting unbridled political ambition against the principles of democracy.

Advertisement

On opening day, House Democrats showed in words and pictures what this trial is all about: the rule of law versus mob rule. A president’s accountability for what he said and did in office to divide the country and undermine democracy, and how those words and deeds rose to the level of an impeachable offense that demands conviction by the Senate. The terrible performance by Trump’s lawyers, especially that of Bruce L. Castor Jr., was a gift. But even if Trump’s team somehow ups their game, these indisputable facts remain: The riot at the Capitol happened, and their client’s incendiary rhetoric is woven into the public record.

Senate Republicans know all about that record, because they were part of it too, either by encouraging Trump to challenge a contest he lost or by refusing to speak out against his false claims that it had been stolen. For months ahead of the election, Trump told supporters that Democrats were rigging the results. Afterward, he refused to accept those results as he continued to goad his supporters via tweets and speeches. Jan. 6 became a day of reckoning to somehow stop the official count of the electoral votes that would certify Joe Biden as the next president. On Dec. 19, Trump tweeted “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

Advertisement

On the appointed day, thousands gathered in Washington. In an hour-long speech at the rally, Trump exhorted his supporters to go to the Capitol. When they arrived, rioters erected gallows, overpowered police, broke windows, and stormed the building, where they threatened to hang Mike Pence. Five people died, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Yet, with all that, the outcome of his trial is preordained and Trump will be acquitted?

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — now the minority leader — has given Republicans permission to vote their conscience, if they have one. But self-interest is more likely to be their guiding star. The acquittal predicted by Cruz rests on a bet that Trump voters won’t be swayed by any evidence produced against him — even as thousands of registered Republicans are leaving the party following the attack.

Senate Republicans are saving Trump to save their political skins. Or so they believe. As the Democrats continue to build their case, wouldn’t it be something if more voters changed their minds about Trump? However unlikely that might be, predictions in uncertain times like these are made to be broken.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.