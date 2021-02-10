fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

She got her shot. Piece of cake. Go figure

Updated February 10, 2021, 40 minutes ago
A Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared by registered nurse Samantha Schuko for a patient at the Gillette Stadium mass vaccination site in Foxborough on Feb. 1.
A Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared by registered nurse Samantha Schuko for a patient at the Gillette Stadium mass vaccination site in Foxborough on Feb. 1.

Re “Hunt for shots sends some out of state” (Page A1, Feb. 6): As the vaccine rollout began, I started getting a series of e-mails from Beth Israel Leahy Health, where my primary care doctor is, saying that, as someone who is eligible to receive the vaccine, I would, at some point, get an invitation to make an appointment. The other day, I got the text message and within maybe 20 seconds had an appointment for my first shot, to be administered in a few days. I am feeling a mix of gratitude, something like guilt at the ease I experienced, and outrage that my experience was not the norm for everyone in a state we like to think of as a pioneer in, among other things, health care.

Ellen Steinbaum

Boston

