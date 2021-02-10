Supporting public higher ed is the duty of the state, not strapped communities

All three sectors of public higher education — community colleges, state universities, and the University of Massachusetts system — have been underfunded for decades. Spending per student has fallen nearly one-third as compared with 20 years ago. As a result, we’ve seen skyrocketing tuition and debt, exploitation of adjunct faculty, and crumbling buildings that rely on student fees to be rebuilt.

In her Feb. 1 op-ed “They have a big local impact — and deserve local funding,” Marcella Bombardieri rightly notes the value of community colleges to the economy and in providing opportunities to students who otherwise may not have access to higher education. But she is wrong to ask strapped communities to pay for these colleges. It’s the state’s duty to support public higher education.

Bombardieri’s argument that the solution for more revenue for community colleges rests in local funding sets up our colleges and students for failure.

We already see the inequities in funding for public pre-K-12 schools, which rely on local tax revenues. There isn’t an appetite for Proposition 2½ overrides in our communities, and expecting a degree of cooperation among municipalities to “chip in” for community colleges is naive.

Turning to cities and towns to pay for community colleges allows the state to ignore its obligations, and it will be our students paying the price.

Margaret Wong

Worcester

The writer is president of the Massachusetts Community College Council and a professor of English at Quinsigamond Community College.





As a retired community college professor, I was thrilled to see two op-eds on Feb. 1 touting the benefits of community colleges and suggesting ways to make them more affordable (”Steps to take to make higher education more affordable,” by Valerie Roberson; “They have a big local impact — and deserve local funding,” by Marcella Bombardieri).

Community colleges are a long-underappreciated and -underfunded part of our state’s education system, serving far more of our state residents than the more famous private colleges. On shoestring budgets, they provide two years of low-cost, high-quality education to students who go on to transfer to four-year public and private colleges as well as job training in nursing, fire science, culinary arts, radiologic technology, and countless other programs.

However, I strongly disagree with Bombardieri’s suggestion that community colleges be funded in part through local property taxes. This method has resulted in vast disparities in funding between primary and secondary public schools in high-income, largely white cities and towns and lower-income communities of color, such as Roxbury and Lynn.

What’s more, it is only partially true that community colleges serve predominantly low-income students. There are many middle- and upper-middle-class students who attend these schools. Some are high-achieving high school students who find their high school classes stultifying, while others are unsure what they want to study and thus choose not to spend huge tuitions for their first two years of college.

The best way to fund community colleges equitably (as many states have done) is to have the state provide sufficient funding for all its 15 community colleges. This funding could be obtained through such measures as a graduated income tax, as upper-income earners have flourished during the pandemic, while lower-income communities, particularly those of color, have been crushed.

Susan Jhirad

Medford

The writer is a retired chair of the English department at North Shore Community College.

