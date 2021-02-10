Trump’s lawyers prove his actions are indefensible

After a compelling opening from the House impeachment managers that included damning footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s role in it, Bruce Castor, one of Trump’s attorneys, opened the defense’s case with a 50-minute speech in which he mistakenly referred to himself as the prosecutor, called Nebraska a “judicial thinking place” (whatever that means), and implied that Trump should have been arrested. At one, almost satirical, point, David Schoen, another defense attorney, held up Mao’s “Little Red Book” to make the argument that the proceeding was undemocratic — as though a trial to hold a former president accountable for high crimes is somehow a path to an authoritarian regime.

If Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial can be summed up in one sentence, it would be this: The prosecutors came prepared; the former president’s defense team did not.

David Schoen, an attorney for Donald Trump, held up a copy of Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book" during the second impeachment trial of the former president, Feb. 9. Associated Press

Needless to say, Trump, who was watching from Mar-a-Lago in Florida, was reportedly enraged by the performance, and even his allies in the Senate were surprised. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said the defense attorneys presented their case “almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments.” Convinced by the impeachment managers’ case, Cassidy voted with Democrats against ending the impeachment trial.

If you’ve been paying attention to the last four years, however, the defense attorneys’ poor showing on Tuesday was not exactly shocking. After all, this is the defense team for a president who ran what might have been considered a farcical administration if it hadn’t been so dangerous. Perhaps these are exactly the attorneys one would expect for a president so unserious he altered a federal hurricane forecast with a Sharpie instead of admitting he was wrong, or a loser so sore he incited an insurrection while trying to overturn an election he decisively lost. In the end, these are unserious attorneys for a deeply unserious man.

But what the defense team’s abysmal arguments ultimately show is not a degree of incompetence that we have come to expect from Trump — that was already on full display last week when his lawyers misspelled “United States” not once or twice, but three times. It’s that what Trump did on Jan. 6 is completely indefensible. There’s a simple reason Cassidy thought the former president’s attorneys appeared to be embarrassed by their own arguments. It’s that there are no good arguments to be made in defense of a president who used his power to incite an attack on his own country, especially one who did so in broad daylight, on Twitter and at rallies.

Underscoring the difficulty of presenting Trump’s case is that he had a hard time finding lawyers to represent him in the first place. And when he finally assembled a legal team, it completely collapsed when five of his attorneys abandoned him less than two weeks before the trial was set to begin. According to CNN, Trump had insisted that the attorneys push his false election fraud charges, which proved to be a step too far for his defenders.

Even the former president’s most loyal allies who peddled his election fraud lies, like Republican house minority leader Kevin McCarthy, have admitted that Trump shoulders some blame for the deadly insurrection. And Trump’s second impeachment was the most bipartisan in American history — though, admittedly, that is a low bar.

But that’s why Republican senators, and Trump’s entire legal strategy, have so far focused on the procedural elements of this case. They argue that it’s an unconstitutional trial because he’s no longer a sitting president, even though hundreds of legal scholars, including conservative ones, have said otherwise. There’s also precedent for impeaching and convicting former officials, as the House impeachment managers so coherently laid out.

And yet despite all of that, dozens of Republican senators will probably explain away their upcoming votes to acquit Trump by taking the cowardly position of focusing on the constitutionality of the case rather than the actual offense that Trump so clearly committed. And that’s because Trump and his cause have served them well. As my colleague Renée Graham wrote, Trump “will probably walk away without punishment — just like the men who murdered 14-year-old Emmett Till or the former Cleveland cop who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice — because America continues to inoculate white supremacy from guilt.”

That’s exactly what Trump’s attorneys are relying on, and it’s precisely why their case has been so bad. Because when Trump’s jurors work in an institution that, by design, maintains white supremacy, Trump’s actions don’t have to be defensible; the defense team just has to run out the clock.

Abdallah Fayyad can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.