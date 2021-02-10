After a pair of postponements, Bruins get back on the ice tonight

▪ Tuukka Rask (5-1-1, 2.36, .898) is expected between the pipes for Boston (8-1-2). Alexandar Giorgiev (1-2-1, 3.27, .886) is likely to start for New York (4-5-2). The latter, who turns 25 Wednesday, has not played since an overtime loss to Pittsburgh Jan. 30. He is 0-2-1 with an .854 save percentage since his first start of the year, a 23-save shutout against the Islanders Jan. 16.

Wednesday is an Original Six day on the NHL’s calendar, which contains two games: Toronto at Montreal, and Boston at the New York Rangers (7 p.m., NBCSN). We will focus on the latter.

▪ Jake DeBrusk is likely to play his first game since Jan. 26, lining up to the left of Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork. DeBrusk (0-1—1 in six games) missed the last five contests with a lower-body injury.

▪ Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), who played just one of the previous seven games, is expected to return to the No. 2 defense pair next to Brandon Carlo.

▪ Jack Studnicka (upper body) is nearing a return — he practiced in full Tuesday — but is expected to miss his fifth game in a row.

▪ This is the first game in five days for the Bruins, last seen beating the Flyers, 2-1, last Friday.

Their two games against the Sabres (Saturday, Monday) postponed, the Bruins had an optional practice Saturday, took Sunday off, and practiced Monday and Tuesday in Brighton before traveling to Manhattan to begin a run of three games in four days (Friday at Rangers again, Saturday at Islanders).

The following Monday’s home game against the Devils has been postponed because, as of this writing, New Jersey had 19 players unavailable because of COVID protocol. Another dance with the Devils, next Thursday at TD Garden, would seem to be in jeopardy.

▪ If they don’t play either of next week’s games against Jersey, the Bruins will go seven days without suiting up. And that’s assuming the Feb. 21 Lake Tahoe game against the Flyers is a go. Philadelphia put a couple of players on the COVID-19 list this week.

In the case of a postponement in Nevada, the following Monday (Feb. 22) might work. The Bruins have three days between Tahoe and a road trip. The Flyers have two days off before a home date with the Rangers.

As for swapping in another team, NBC would no doubt prefer to keep a big-market Boston-Philadelphia matchup on its broadcast slate.

▪ The NHL has not announced a change in playoff structure, but the rash of postponements and COVID-related absences have left an ever-widening imbalance in games played. At this point, teams understand that points percentage, not points, will likely be the determining factor in playoff races.

Cassidy, speaking after Tuesday’s workout, noted the importance of getting “the games in wherever they fall,” and “banking points” as they come. Hopefully, he added, February “will be the worst of it.”

His club entered Wednesday with the third-best points percentage (.818) in the NHL, behind only the Lightning (.864) and Golden Knights (.850). The margins were tighter than the standings would make it seem.

▪ Eight of Boston’s first 11 games were decided by one goal, and a ninth was a one-goal game until an empty-netter (Feb. 1 against Washington). The only games that weren’t one-goal or one-plus-ENG were blowout wins: Jan. 23 against Philadelphia (6-1) and Jan. 28 against Pittsburgh (4-1).

▪ Because of the postponed games against the Sabres and Devils, the Bruins will end February with eight games in 23 days … assuming no more postponements.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.