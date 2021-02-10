After playing, and winning, in Saudi Arabia, Dustin Johnson withdraws from iconic Pebble Beach event

Fresh off his victory in Saudi Arabia, Dustin Johnson withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tuesday, leaving the tournament without a player from the top 10 in the world ranking. Johnson is a two-time winner at Pebble Beach. He typically plays with his de facto father-in-law, hockey great Wayne Gretzky , except that amateurs are not in the field this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson has played the Saudi International and Pebble Beach in consecutive weeks each of the last two years, and this was the second time he has won in Saudi Arabia. His manager said the world’s No. 1 player decided he would be better off enjoying a week at home …

Advertisement

Sorenstam, 50, to play LPGA event

More than a decade after Annika Sorenstam won her last LPGA Tour event, she’s ready to tee it up again. The LPGA Tour announced on Twitter the 50-year-old Sorenstam has committed to play the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando, Fla., scheduled for Feb. 25-28 on her home course of Lake Nona. It will be her first official event since she missed the cut in the season-ending ADT Championship at Trump International in 2008, her final season of a Hall of Fame career that included 72 wins on the LPGA Tour and 10 majors … European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington tested positive for the coronavirus and has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Irishman is the fifth player this year in six PGA Tour events who had to withdraw because of a positive test.

Colleges

UNC men’s players apologize for violating protocols

North Carolina players apologized Tuesday for not following school and athletic department COVID-19 guidelines during a celebratory gathering after a win at rival Duke. “Our intention was to celebrate privately within our group,” the players and managers said in a statement released by the school. “Unfortunately, we allowed several friends who are not members of the team to join the gathering. We were inside and not wearing masks, which were mistakes.” The statement was released a day after North Carolina’s home game against Miami was postponed about two hours before tipoff. That followed the emergence of social media video, first reported by The Daily Tar Heel, showing players Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe mingling with multiple other people celebrating Saturday night’s win and no one wearing a mask. The statement notes “a number” of players and managers attended and “not just the ones shown on the video.” It includes an apology to coach Roy Williams and the coaching staff “for not stepping forward when he first addressed it with us on Sunday.”

Advertisement





Howard University cancels men’s basketball season

Howard University canceled the rest of its men’s basketball season almost two months since playing just its fifth game. The Washington, D.C., school said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Junior forward Dibaji Walker will not return to play for UMass this season because of a wrist injury … Phil Rollins, a starting guard on Louisville’s 1956 NIT championship squad who went on to play in the NBA, died. He was 87.





Soccer

US men’s team to play Northern Ireland

The United States men’s soccer team will play 45th-ranked Northern Ireland in an exhibition at Belfast’s Windsor Park March 28 in the second of two matches planned for the FIFA fixture window. The US Soccer Federation also is planning to play a friendly in Europe March 25 … Manchester United and Arsenal had their next Europa League game, Feb. 18, moved to Italy because of pandemic-related restrictions on travel from England.

Advertisement

Miscellany

US skiing star Ligety to retire

Ted Ligety, 36, the only American man to win two Olympic gold medals in Alpine skiing, formally announced his decision to retire, saying he wants to spend more time with his growing family … Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia set a 1,500-meters indoor world record by finishing in 3 minutes 53.09 seconds at a meet in Lievin, France.







