Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell bonded during the NBA bubble in Florida

Mitchell said they have been close since high school, along with Jayson Tatum , who was taken in the same draft class as Mitchell in 2017. Mitchell said he admires Brown for his commitment to social justice and his leadership among NBA players. At age 24, Brown is the youngest player on the executive committee of the NBA Players Association.

Such was the case for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown , who joked about how they were sick of seeing each other on the Disney Orlando campus, posting many of their interactions on social media.

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the aspects that made the NBA Bubble enjoyable for players was the opportunity to bond with friends from other teams for more than just a night in a road city. Players who were friends since high school or AAU ball were able to hang out extensively for those three months.

“That’s my guy man, we’ve known each other, him and [Tatum] actually since high school,” Mitchell said before the Celtics faced the Jazz at Vivint Arena. “It’s been documented that we [joked] around [in the bubble]. He’s the guy I always kind of look to in certain instances. He’s very intelligent for our age for us being so young.”

Brown has become a mentor and friend to many of his NBA peers.

“If I have questions, I’ll even ask him about certain things as far as life, not just basketball,” Mitchell said. “He’s just someone I can count on as a friend and I think it’s pretty dope to have friends like that in the league. But on the court it’s going to be a battle.

“For us, it’s finding ways as young players to continue to grow and be better. He’s just someone I can look to in different ways in life and communicate with. He’s done a phenomenal job speaking up for our people and standing for what’s right and I commend him for that and try to follow suit and do the best I can as well.”

As for the court, the three players have a lot in common. All are rising stars who have become the focus of opposing defenses and are making the adjustment to facing complex game plans designed to stop them.

“For those two guys in particular, knowing them since high school, they have been guys who can score at will,” Mitchell said. “You can double, triple, it doesn’t really matter. So now going against guys, the Clipper game, I watched J.T. did a great job of being able to manipulate that fourth quarter. The biggest thing for us young guys coming up is just being able to understand where the reads are going to be. There’s not too many things the defense can do. We’ve pretty much seen it all the four years that we’ve been here. So now you can’t let the defense dictate your game.

“One thing I’ve always loved hearing from Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan is they see things in the first quarter and wouldn’t come back to it until the fourth quarter. It took me a while to understand what the hell that meant. Those guys, myself included, we’re going to continue to find ways to just become better playmakers.”

Pritchard progressing

Payton Pritchard is two games back from his injury stint and he’s made an impact in the second half of both games. He also helped the Celtics rally at Phoenix on Sunday in the second half and finished with 12 points. Celtics coach Brad Stevens hasn’t treated Pritchard like a rookie. He has put a lot of trust in Pritchard and implored him to be more aggressive early in games.

“Just going forward, I need to come in with the fire,” he said. “Be willing to go make plays. It’s OK to make mistakes and just play the game with an aggression. The biggest thing I’ve learned is when you step on the floor in an NBA game, you have to be ready at all times because everybody is a threat.”

Pritchard missed two weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament sustained Jan. 15 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He was back shooting on the floor just a few days later but said he’s still a little tentative.

“It’s still getting there; I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent just yet but obviously coming from an injury, you’re kind of hesitant to do certain moves or shoot but each day I’m getting better and better,” he said. “I’m close to 100 percent.”

Jaylen Brown ready to play

Brown was a go for Tuesday after missing the past two games. Stevens said Brown was pretty fresh and would be able to play a full allotment of minutes. Brown began feeling better Sunday ... The Jazz were without veteran point guard Mike Conley, who sat out with left hamstring tightness ... Stevens had no updates on Marcus Smart or Romeo Langford. Stevens does not expect Smart to come back any time soon. Smart strained his left calf Jan. 30 and was expected to miss 2-3 weeks. Langford has missed all season following wrist surgery.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.