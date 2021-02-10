EMass boys’ hockey: Medway’s Alex Infanger headlines Players of the Week

Devin Dailey, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk — With a pair of goals each in wins over Greater New Bedford (Wednesday) and Old Rochester/Fairhaven (Saturday), the junior from Seekonk kept the Falcons rolling going into Wednesday’s showdown of South Coast unbeatens vs. Somerset Berkley.

Marsh Hickman, Nantucket — The Whalers forward continued his outstanding senior season with two goals Wednesday vs. Mashpee/Monomoy, then four more in a win Saturday over island rival Martha’s Vineyard.

Alex Infanger, Medway — The junior forward’s big week included a three-goal, three-assist performance Saturday against Dover-Sherborn/Weston. He also scored a goal in another win over D-S/Weston last Wednesday, as well as Monday’s Tri-Valley tie with Medfield.

Ryan Moriarty, Woburn — The senior posted his third consecutive shutout as the Tanners prevailed in a battle of Middlesex League unbeatens, 3-0 over Belmont, last Wednesday.

Matt O’Toole, Waltham — O’Toole’s third-period penalty shot goal was the difference in the Hawks’ 4-3 victory over Concord-Carlisle last Thursday, the 400th in coach John Maguire’s 36-year career. The senior captain then added a goal and three assists in Monday’s 5-0 victory over Newton South.

Brandon Swaczyk, Essex Tech — A sophomore from Peabody, Swaczyk stayed red hot for the Hawks, notching a hat trick in last Wednesday’s win vs. St. Joseph Prep, then adding a pair of assists in Sunday morning’s 3-3 tie with Latin Academy.

