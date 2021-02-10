EMass girls’ hockey: Masconomet’s Gabi Oakes headlines Players of the Week

Caitlyn Burke, Waltham — The senior goaltender made 27 saves in a 3-0 Dual County League win over Boston Latin, her second shutout of the season for the 4-0 Hawks.

Top performances from EMass. girls’ hockey players in the past week:

McKenzie Cerato, Austin Prep — The sophomore from Malden scored the tying goal with two minutes remaining in the third period as part of a two-goal comeback as Prep (6-1-2) earned a 4-4 tie with Catholic Central rival St. Mary’s.

Christine Landry, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The senior captain scored twice in a 5-0 win over Marshfield last Friday to put NDA at 5-1-1 on the season. She added another goal in a 6-1 victory against Marshfield.

Gabi Oakes, Masconomet — The freshman forward from Boxford scored three goals in a 4-2 Northeast League win over Beverly/Danvers on Sunday.

Jenna Nogueira, Bishop Stang — The sophomore forward recorded a hat trick to lead the Spartans to a 5-1 Catholic Central win over Archbishop Williams.