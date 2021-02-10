fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' HOCKEY | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ hockey: Masconomet’s Gabi Oakes headlines Players of the Week

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated February 10, 2021, 25 minutes ago

Players of the Week

Top performances from EMass. girls’ hockey players in the past week:

Caitlyn Burke, Waltham — The senior goaltender made 27 saves in a 3-0 Dual County League win over Boston Latin, her second shutout of the season for the 4-0 Hawks.

McKenzie Cerato, Austin Prep — The sophomore from Malden scored the tying goal with two minutes remaining in the third period as part of a two-goal comeback as Prep (6-1-2) earned a 4-4 tie with Catholic Central rival St. Mary’s.

Christine Landry, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The senior captain scored twice in a 5-0 win over Marshfield last Friday to put NDA at 5-1-1 on the season. She added another goal in a 6-1 victory against Marshfield.

Gabi Oakes, Masconomet — The freshman forward from Boxford scored three goals in a 4-2 Northeast League win over Beverly/Danvers on Sunday.

Jenna Nogueira, Bishop Stang — The sophomore forward recorded a hat trick to lead the Spartans to a 5-1 Catholic Central win over Archbishop Williams.

