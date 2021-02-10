Hockey East announces changes to postseason tournament and seeding format

The men’s tournament will begin March 10, with three first round matchups, followed by the quarterfinals on March 14. The semifinals will be on March 17, with the championship held on March 20.

The league announced the changes Wednesday. The women’s tournament will be up first, with the regular season concluding the Feb. 21. Two opening-round games will be played on Feb. 24, with the winners joining the top six in the quarterfinals, which be played Feb. 28. Semifinals will be held March 3, followed by the championship o March 6.

Hockey East is changing its playoff format for the 2021 men’s and women’s tournaments, which will be single elimination, with each game being played at the higher seed.

The league also announced that seeding will be determined by the Hockey East Power Index, which it believes will more accurately rank teams. The system is similar to the formula used to determine NCAA Tournament field.

“I think it’s the right thing, and the fair thing,” said Northeastern coach Jim Madigan. “At the end of the day we all have to make adjustments. We tell our guys, ‘Go win your games. If you win your games no matter who you play against, you’ll be rewarded.’”

The HEPI takes into consideration number of games played, wins and losses in regulation, overtime, and shootouts, and the home and away split. It then values wins and losses based on each team’s strength of schedule and their opponents’ strength of schedule. It does not factor in points traditionally earned in the standings table that has been used to seed teams in past seasons.

“I think it’s a really strong effort by the league to show that we’re trying to make this playoff structure work in a way that is fair to all 11 teams,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “It will be interesting to see how it plays out.”

The system was developed to mitigate the effects of an imbalanced schedule, both in terms of number of games played and strength of opponent. Heading into this weekend, the UMass men have played 19 games, while Boston University and Vermont have only played eight. Maine has 10 games in the books, but they have all been on the road. Providence is the only team that has played every other team at least once.

The conference tournament has been traditionally a best of three in the first round and the quarterfinals, with the higher seed in each individual matchup serving as the host, and the semifinals and final held at TD Garden. Boston College had been scheduled to host the women’s tournament in March.

“While we will miss giving our men and women the usual Hockey East Championship weekend experience, we appreciate our partners at TD Garden and friends at Boston College, who were set to host the women’s championship this year, and look forward to returning in 2022,” said commissioner Steve Metcalf.

The 2019-20 season was halted the day before the men’s tournament was set to begin, and the league has made it a priority to crown both a regular season and postseason champion in 2021. The women were able to complete the regular season as well as the conference tournament, with Northeastern taking home both titles.

