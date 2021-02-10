Jack Studnicka, coming off injury layoff, sent to AHL for wing work

Studnicka, who took a big hit from Penguins rookie defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph on Jan. 28, has not played since because of an undisclosed injury. He practiced in Brighton on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old prospect was shipped to the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, instead of joining the big club to start their road trip against the Rangers. Studnicka practiced with the junior varsity ahead of their Thursday home game against the Hartford Wolf Pack, and is likely to play in that game.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, who welcomed back Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk to his lineup against the Rangers, said Studnicka is likely to remain on the wing in Providence — playing this season at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough — as the second-year pro continues to learn the ins and outs of protecting pucks and winning battles in the trenches.

“We would like him to play some games on the wing, because that’s his opportunity right now, here,” Cassidy said. “Of course it could change any day, if we get an injury to a center-ice man, but right now those guys are healthy in the middle. … He will have to improve his wall work, his awareness, just like a lot of young guys.”

Advertisement

Wednesday’s date with the Rangers was the first game in five days for the Bruins, who were last seen beating the Flyers, 2-1, on Friday. It was the first game in two weeks for DeBrusk, who lined up on the left of Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork. DeBrusk one assist in six games) missed the last five contests with a lower-body injury.

Grzelcyk (lower body), who played one of the previous seven games, slotted on the No. 2 pair next to Brandon Carlo.

…

Advertisement

The Bruins’ commitment to team defense means they don’t allow many 5-on-5 scoring chances. Entering Wednesday, they were ranked fourth in scoring chances against per 60 minutes (20.93), according to Natural Stat Trick, the same place they ranked last season (23.75).

But one thing has changed. In 2019-20, Boston was arguably the leakiest team in defending while on the power play. They ranked 31st, even behind lowly Detroit, in allowing shorthanded scoring chances (9.68 per 60 minutes). This year, they’d allowed the fourth-fewest (2.28).

The power play, clicking at a 33.3 percent clip (12 for 36), had the third-most goals per hour (13.67) and had yet to allow a shorthanded goal. This with ex-quarterback Torey Krug in St. Louis, and with both QB1 candidate Grzelcyk and top gunner David Pastrnak missing significant time.

Cassidy pointed to puck possession and recovery in the attacking zone, plus strong entries as a means of limiting SH breaks. When teams do get the puck, he said, they’re tired and thinking “clear,” rather than “go.” Also, there has been little frustration in entering the zone.

“That was some of the issues in the past,” Cassidy said. “We wouldn’t get it in the first time, and then the second time, someone would try to be a little more of an individual than stick with the structure,” he said. “There’s been less of that. We’ve been cleaner on our second time down.

“Sometimes they go in peaks and valleys. We haven’t had any of those valleys, in terms of the entries … sooner or later, teams will jam you up. It’s just inevitable. Hopefully we deal with it well.”

Advertisement

…

Tuukka Rask (5-1-1, 2.36, .898) got the start for the Bruins, opposite Rangers backup Alexandar Giorgiev (1-2-1, 3.27, 886). The latter, who turned 25 on Wednesday, had not played since an overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Jan. 30. He was 0-2-1 with an .854 save percentage since his first start of the year, a 23-save shutout Jan. 16 against the Islanders . . . The Bruins entered Wednesday on an eight-game point steak (7-0-1), and with the third-best points percentage (.818) in the NHL, behind only the Lightning (.864) and Golden Knights (.850). The margins were tighter than the standings would make it seem. Eight of the Bruins’ first 11 games have been decided by one goal, and a ninth (Feb. 1 against Washington) was a one-goal game until an empty-netter. The only games that weren’t one-goal or one-plus-ENG games were blowout wins: Jan. 23 against Philadelphia (6-1), and Jan. 28 against Pittsburgh (4-1) . . . Because of the postponed games against the Sabres (last Saturday, Monday) and Devils (next Monday), the Bruins will end February with eight games in 23 days — assuming no more postponements . . . The NHL has not announced a change in playoff structure, but the rash of postponements and COVID-related absences have left an ever-widening imbalance in games played. At this point, teams leaguewide understand that points percentage, not points, will likely be the determining factor in playoff races. Cassidy, speaking after Tuesday’s workout, noted the importance of getting “the games in wherever they fall” and “banking points” as they come. Hopefully, he added, February “will be the worst of it” . . . After this run of three games in four days (Friday at Rangers, Saturday at Islanders), the Bruins enter an uncertain week. Monday’s home game against the Devils (who had 19 players on the COVID protocol list as of Tuesday) was postponed. Another dance with the Devils, on Thursday at TD Garden, would seem in jeopardy. If they didn’t play either of next week’s games against Jersey, the Bruins would go a full seven days without suiting up. And that’s assuming the Sunday, Feb. 21, Lake Tahoe game against the Flyers is a go. Philadelphia put a couple players on the COVID-19 list this week . . . As permitted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Madison Square Garden plans to host approximately 2,000 fans for the Feb. 26 Bruins-Rangers game. It would be the first Bruins game with fans in attendance since March 10, 2020, in Philadelphia, their last before the pandemic stoppage.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.