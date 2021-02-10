MIAA soccer, rugby committees have number of talking points while looking ahead to upcoming seasons

For those programs or leagues (i.e. the Boston City League, Greater Boston, Mayflower, or South Coast) that did not compete in the fall, intentional headers are still considered a violation, warranting a yellow card. Masks are required at all times (with a two-minute break at the 20-minute mark of each half), and kick-ins still replace thrown-ins. But slide tackles and shoulder-to-shoulder contact, in pursuit of a 50/50 ball, are now allowed.

The MIAA’s Soccer Committee took turns focusing on the immediate future (the playing of the Fall II season with reduced modifications from Fall I), 2021 and beyond (scoring margins), and the recent past (infractions from Fall I) in a virtual meeting Tuesday morning.

The committee unanimously approved an amendment for infractions, such as a header, inside the box. The ball will now be placed on a spot on the perimeter of the box closest to where the foul was committed for an indirect kick. Placing the ball at the top of the arc, said Wilmington girls’ coach Sue Hendee, would have created a huge unfair advantage.

In an A to Z school-by-school review of infractions for boys’ and girls’ programs from the Fall I season, committee chair Dan Erickson acknowledged that the season was played under extraordinary circumstances. Yet, the data for red and yellow cards nearly quadrupled for what was an abbreviated season with no MIAA postseason.

“We approach it as a chat rather than disciplinary action,” said Erickson, the athletic director at Canton High.

The Barnstable boys were whistled for a state-high 11 cards (in a 10-game season), followed by Norwood (7) and Whitman-Hanson (7). Barnstable, said Erickson, will be sent a letter asking for a plan of action going forward.

Reached later, Barnstable AD Scott Thomas said he addressed the situation with his coach, Sam Viana, both during and after the season, and that the offending players were disciplined. There was a suggestion for a statewide memo, generating two to three times per year, to athletic directors noting that yellow and red cards carry over to the next season. That prompted discussion of a single-page easy-to-locate ”cheat sheet” post on the MIAA website, listing infractions for each sport, and the consequences.

And finally, in response to the recently-approved power ratings system that coincides with the launch of a statewide tournament in fall 2021, Erickson and others voiced their concern with one detail: scoring margin.

“I have seen enough games over the years, to know that that does not represent educational athletics,” he said.

The new formula, created by Globe correspondent Jim Clark, combines strength of schedule with margin of victory or defeat.

The Tournament Management Committee plans to generate feedback from individual sport committees before proposing specific standards for point differential at the next TMC meeting on Feb. 24.

Rugby plans ahead

In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, the MIAA Rugby Committee discussed rule modifications for a spring season that will be impacted by the ongoing pandemic. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the association’s Sports Medicine Committee for approval on March 8.

In a revision released Monday, the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs will now allow rugby to play a full 15-on-15 game, remove the 25-person on-field limit and allow indoor Level 1 practices (drills and conditioning). The committee hopes to have the full 45-player limit on the sidelines, as does football.

“If you have 31, 32, 33 kids on a team, you’re not even having a B [team],” Cambridge Rindge & Latin athletic director Tom Arria said. “Cambridge, our program is known to have anywhere from 23 and 33 kids. Am I supposed to tell three or four kids they can’t come on the field the day of a game when they also play football?”

Millbury AD Josh MacCreery said not limiting numbers was a key piece for football.

”It’s a no-cut sport, so we really wanted to try to find that threshold, especially since they’re on opposite sidelines,” said MacCreery, a member of the football modifications subcommitee. “And the precedent has been set at 45 so I think that’s a realistic thing that maybe only affects a few programs.”

Spring practices will begin April 26 and the season runs until July 3, whether there is an MIAA-approved postseason or not. MIAA liaison Phil Napolitano said once the Tournament Management Committee makes a ruling on a possible spring tournament, the Rugby Committee will plan a timeline and structure.

“The goal is to put out a safe sport that can sustain,” he said. “So if we try to get through the bare minimum with rugby being only once a week and we end up getting shut down, or your school gets shut down for two weeks, obviously sports like rugby and football, that’s a significant loss for your season if you’re out two weeks.

“So keep that in mind that we certainly want to keep the game as close to the game as we can with the long-term goal of once the kids get out there, if you can keep them there for practice every day and matches once a week through the last week of the season, that’s the ultimate goal here.”

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.