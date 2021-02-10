No defense for Celtics in loss to red-hot Jazz, and other observations

But on Tuesday night, there was a significant step back. The Jazz attacked the rim as they pleased and poured in 3-pointers from all angles as they defeated Boston, 122-108. Utah scored 74 points in the second half and has won 16 of its last 17 games. But the Celtics are more concerned about their own standing, as they sit just one game over .500 with one third of this shortened season complete.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens has voiced his displeasure with his team’s defense several times this season, and there had been some progress recently.

Advertisement

The Celtics trailed, 92-81, early in the fourth quarter before mounting a mild comeback. They pulled within 4 points three separate times but could get no closer. With Boston behind, 108-104, Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell (36 points) combined to drill three 3-pointers over a two-minute stretch, putting Boston away with a 10-2 run.

Observations from the game:

▪ Daniel Theis provided an unlikely lift from beyond the arc, drilling 5 of 6 3-pointers. But he fouled out with 5:23 left, and the Celtics’ comeback stalled in large part because they entered the free throw penalty early in the fourth quarter.

▪ Although the Jazz missed plenty of open looks in the first half, Boston’s defense at least appeared solid and connected. But that did not last. The Jazz exploded for 42 points in the third quarter on 60 percent shooting, and they mostly did as they pleased. They faced little resistance when they attacked the rim, and even converted a pair of 4-point plays.

The Celtics looked like a team at the end of a five-game road trip, but their lack of effort went beyond that. It was one time when Marcus Smart’s absence was truly glaring.

Advertisement

▪ Brown returned after missing two games because of left knee soreness, but Stevens made it clear before the game that his playing time and opportunities would not be limited. If anything, Brown got a few days to refresh after a grueling stretch, and it showed. He started the game by making three consecutive 3-pointers from the top of the key.

In the second quarter he did his work closer to the rim. Over a stretch of 2 minutes, 30 seconds he surged to the rim for a 3-point play, hit a tough 6-foot fadeaway, and then had a nice left-handed finish as he was fouled. He had 20 first-half points.

▪ It probably wasn’t a great sign for the Celtics that they made 6 of 7 3-pointers to start the game but still led by just 2 points after that. Their 2-point struggles from Sunday’s loss to the Suns rolled into the first quarter of Tuesday’s game, when they went just 2 for 8 inside the arc.

▪ It’s reached the point where Kemba Walker’s difficulties should be considered a real concern. He went just 1 for 6 in the first half, and he had very little impact during his 15 minutes of action. The Celtics ran a play for him to start the third quarter and he was fouled and hit both free throws. But that did not do anything to kick-start him.

Advertisement

He has said his struggles are mostly mental, and if that’s still the case, they seemed to take him out of the attack mode in which he is most dangerous.

▪ Payton Pritchard got the first swing at backup point guard minutes ahead of Jeff Teague.

▪ Tatum had a quiet first half. He was held scoreless in the opening quarter and started the game 1 for 7 before converting a pair of tough finishes in the paint. With his shot still not falling in the third quarter he tried to attack more and was rewarded with eight third-quarter foul shots.

▪ But Tatum was lucky not to pick up a technical foul late in the third quarter when he missed a runner and no foul was called, and he turned to the closest official and held his hands up to his eyes like they were glasses. He was probably saved by following the gesture with a smile.

▪ The Celtics led by as many as 8 points in the first quarter but their lead was erased when they missed 13 of 14 shots during one ugly second-quarter stretch that mostly featured Tatum and a bench unit.

▪ Grant Williams’s offense cooled off a bit at the start, but he made up for it with the best defensive play of the opening half, when he stayed vertical and swallowed up Derrick Favors’s dunk attempt.

▪ Midway through the second quarter Tristan Thompson went up to grab a defensive rebound and Brown inadvertently knocked the ball out of bounds, giving the Jazz another chance. Joe Ingles promptly drilled a 3-pointer on the inbounds pass.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.