Somerset Berkley goes fourth in South Coast Conference girls’ basketball tournament

“When we turned up the defensive pressure after three quarters, that’s made us concentrate a little more and be more aware of our shots and shot selection,” said Somerset Berkley coach Jeff LePage.

After both sides entered the final stanza knotted up, the Raiders used a 13-5 run to defend home court in a 48-40 triumph. They’ll advance to the semifinals and face the winner of Wednesday’s contest between Dighton-Rehoboth and Fairhaven.

The Somerset Berkley girls’ basketball team needed all four quarters to separate itself from Case in their South Coast Conference quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.

Charity stripe conversions became a key asset for the Raiders (8-2) down the stretch. Somerset Berkley made 20 of 24 attempts from the line in Tuesday’s win, including 11 of 12 free throws in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Advertisement

“It was a sloppy game,” LePage said. “We made a lot of easy baskets.”

The Raiders were struggling to knock down shots, but LePage was impressed by his team’s continued aggression on offense. Junior forwards Lily Buron (16 points) and Abigail Gajewski (15 points) went a combined 15 of 18 from the free throw line despite struggling with efficiency overall.

“We missed a lot of easy shots,” LePage said. “But even though you’re missing, you still have to take them. If they’re coming in the flow of the offense, you’ve got to take them.”

LePage was impressed with his team’s resilience after coming away from the hard-fought contest with a victory. He knows that stability on defense will come in handy as the Raiders continue on in the playoffs.

“You’re going to have good days and bad days,” he said, “so you’ve got to do something. I’m a firm believer that the game starts and ends on the defensive side. If you’re having a great defensive game, you don’t have to score so many points on offense to win.”

Advertisement

New Bedford 60, Durfee 51 — The Whalers (8-3) used a steady offensive output and pressure defense to hold off the Hilltoppers and advance to the Southeast Conference final. Quiomarie Vazquez, a 4-foot-10-inch junior guard, led the way with 22 points in the victory. She has used her quickness on both ends and her nose for the basketball to power the Whalers since becoming a starter last year.

“She’s as tough as they come; there’s not a shot she doesn’t like,” said New Bedford coach Jordan Pina.

Junior captain Kennedy Franklin tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Whalers. Next up on the schedule is an imposing rematch with Bridgewater-Raynham, which enters the final with an 11-0 record. New Bedford pushed the Trojans to overtime in the last meeting, but fell 61-54. This time, Pina wants his players to focus on playing their brand of basketball. Without any MIAA tournaments, this matchup is the culmination of the 2021 season.

“The mindset going into this one is, just show up and play hard,” Pina said. “If you play hard, basketball’s a game where it could be your night [or] it could not be. But if you give yourself a chance and you play hard, let the basketball gods take control from there.”

Bridgewater-Raynham 61, Dartmouth 24 — Kenzie Matulonis scored a career-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers, to go along with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals as the top-seeded Trojans (11-0) cruised past the visiting Indians in the Southeast Conference tournament semifinals. Tahlia Tah added 16 points and six rebounds for the Trojans. Bridgewater-Raynham will host second-seeded New Bedford in the SEC final on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Falmouth 34, Sandwich 21 — Senior forward Lily Craft led the host Clippers (4-1) to a Cape & Islands win with a balanced effort that included 8 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals.

Boys’ basketball

Apponequet 55, Case 48 — Patrick White finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists to lift the Lakers (8-2) past the Cardinals in the South Coast Conference quarterfinals. Apponequet will host the winner of Seekonk/Fairhaven on Friday.

Bridgewater-Raynham 61, Durfee 59 — The Trojans (8-4, 7-2) advanced to the championship game of the Southeast Conference tournament.

Stoughton 74, Sharon 56 — KC Ugwuakazi racked up 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Black Knights (4-5) in a Hockomock League win.

Jake Levin, and Andrew Lin also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.