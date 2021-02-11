A book of photographs that captures Greenfield, a list of the region’s National Endowment for the Arts grant recipients, and a book about the healing power of plants.

Photographer and Greenfield native Nick Meyer’s arresting new book of photographs, “ The Local ” (MACK), documents his hometown, and feels like a sad-true poem of a place. A damp blanket heaped on a porch; a tipped traffic cone and cracked cement as in the aftermath of an earthquake; a taxidermied coyote in a dusty storefront; eye-linered ice eyes and a posture that says the chill is hard to shake; crumpled metal, at the scrapyard, along a guardrail; houses in bad need of new roofs; eyes that look out to far-off imaginary elsewheres; the morning news heaped six times over on a ragged front stoop. In these sharp and atmospheric images, Meyer reveals the character of this place — the strained rhythm of its pulse, its crumblings, its people, its quiet pressing on — in a way that resonates out to quiet towns all over, those between highways, heydays in the rearview. There’s a sense of long winter, of the brown snow that just won’t melt and cold that’s made its way to the bones; even the summer warm days give a sense of ache and hard luck burden. A small flame blooms over dried branches and oak leaves, gives the sense this could be bad . Meyer shows how nature finds a way in: light eats through old slats, low brush absorbs a shack, a cracked tree crushes a red house. And many of the faces are tilted upward, toward the light, as in prayer or in hope.

Local grants

The National Endowment for the Arts recently announced the recipients of its annual grant awards. Of the 56 literary arts organizations that received grants, nine are New England-based. The local literary arts concerns that were awarded NEA grants for 2021 are the poetry press Alice James Books in Farmington, Maine ($30,000); Brookline-based Zephyr Press ($10,000); BU’s AGNI Magazine ($15,000); Emerson’s Ploughshares magazine ($10,000); the Massachusetts Review ($10,000); Amherst College’s The Common ($15,000); Tupelo Press, based in Manchester Center, Vt. ($15,000); and literary arts organizations at Middlebury College ($10,000) and Tufts ($10,000). The NEA also awarded 35 Creative Writing Fellowships in poetry. New England poets include Oliver de la Paz, who lives in Holden and teaches at Holy Cross; Adam Giannelli, who teaches at Colby College; and Matthew Olzmann, who lives in White River Junction, Vt., and teaches at Dartmouth College and the Warren Wilson MFA Program.

Healing plants

In 2019, people in the US spent nine billion bucks on herbal supplements, and in a new book, “The Business of Botanicals: Exploring the Healing Promise of Plant Medicines in a Global Industry” (Chelsea Green), Vermont-based author and anthropologist Ann Armbrecht investigates the intersection of massive global business with ancient traditional products and practices, trying to answer how beneficial these botanical supplements are for the environment and the consumer alike. The book serves as eye-opener for anyone who pays attention to where their fruits, veggies, and chickens come from, but don’t think twice about popping Advil. Armbrecht’s interest in herbal medicine rose from a sense of wanting to understand “the earth as something more than a resource to exploit,” and she follows “medicinal plants through the supply chain, from the woods and fields . . . to the facilities and warehouses where they were processed . . . to the factories where they were . . . packaged.” She challenges ideas of what medicine can be, and how business practices can corrupt, and expand, our notions of plant-based healing.

Coming out

“American Delirium” by Betina González, translated from the Spanish by Heather Cleary (Henry Holt)

“Let’s Get Back to the Party” by Zak Salih (Algonquin)

“Self-Portrait With Cephalopod” by Kathryn Smith (Milkweed)

Pick of the week

Peter Sherman at Wellesley Books recommends “On Lighthouses” by Jazmina Barrera, translated from the Spanish by Christina McSweeney (Two Lines): “The author’s lifelong fascination with lighthouses bears rich fruit in this extended meditation on solitude, the collector’s urge, and the lure of the beacon keeper’s life. For Barrera, lighthouses are a source of solace against life’s vicissitudes, and “On Lighthouses” is itself a balm, a book to keep near and return to. Beautifully done!”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.