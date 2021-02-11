At Gallery Kayafas, two artists build on family memories

Two artists inspired by family trace how time shifts and transmutes all we hold dear, at Gallery Kayafas.

Audrey Goldstein recently helped her mother downsize. Her sculptural installation, “Shadowtime,” springs from the stuff left behind. The installation revolves around a sculpture made up of such stuff — pots and pans, a table leg. Goldstein wraps and binds it all up into bulbous forms gathering around patched-together sticks. Layers of translucent black silk lie in a puddle at its foot — a shadow that reflects the sculpture, but also the owner, or owners, of all that forms the sculpture.

We imbue personal objects with meaning; they reflect us, they become part of us. We leave them, and our shadow in some way remains. To make the rest of this installation, Goldstein suspended this sculpture over her worktable at different hours of the day and painted in the shadow it cast. The 24 door-size, translucent paintings make up the walls of a house, hanging between 2-inch-by-4-inch building studs framing the installation. The artist calls it “the house made of time.”