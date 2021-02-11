HomeFront: Four stars for ‘Minari,’ more movies for Valentine’s Day, Black composers to hear now

FILM: Globe film critic Ty Burr gives four stars to “Minari,” writer-director Lee Isaac Chung’s “warmly fictionalized memoir of his Reagan-era childhood.” The story of a scrappy immigrant family in Arkansas transcends cliché: “Chung breathes new life into such sentimental stock characters as the ‘feisty grandma’” — played by legendary South Korean actress Youn Yuh Jung — “and he introduces figures that feel wholly new.”

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where we’re celebrating Lunar New Year, kicking off a long weekend, counting down to Regina King’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, and wondering if Grandma really believed that Valentine’s Day was a plot to sell greeting cards. We need a break from cycling through the cable news channels and C-SPAN, and wow, do we ever have a lot of options.

Advertisement

“Minari” star Steven Yeun hadn’t played a dad before, and his own immigrant experience informed his performance. “I wasn’t trying to emulate [my father] or play him specifically,” the “Walking Dead” star tells Globe correspondent Cassidy Olsen in a wide-ranging Q&A, “but it was about understanding the intentions of that generation, and seeing that generation from a place of humanity.”

LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya play “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which Burr’s 3½-star review calls “a ferocious and first-rate drama.” As Black Panther Fred Hampton, murdered in 1969 by the Chicago police, Kaluuya gives “a huge performance, electric in the public moments and tender in private.” William O’Neal, who gave him up, “remains a cipher, a moral blur, and, intriguingly, that’s how Stanfield plays him.”

Robbed of its rightful audience by “the streaming platform wars” and the pandemic, “Saint Maud” earns 3½ stars from Burr. “A startling psychological horror story with a breakout performance by Welsh actress Morfydd Clark,” writer-director Rose Glass’s feature debut focuses on Clark’s hospice nurse and a client (Jennifer Ehle) whose actions “send Maud over the edge she has been dancing along for some time.”

Advertisement

Based on a firsthand account by a Guantánamo inmate tortured into confessing, “The Mauritanian” is “a steady, compelling accounting of events that intends to leave you infuriated and succeeds,” Burr writes in a 3-star review. Tahar Rahim plays Mohamedou Ould Salahi and Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch the lawyers (defense and prosecution, respectively) whose work leads “through a narrowing tunnel of horrors.”

If “sweding” hadn’t existed before the pandemic, we might have had to invent it. “To ‘swede’ is to remake a classic movie at home, with friends and family, no budget, and whatever props are at hand,” Burr explains. He leads an entertaining tour around the world of makeshift sets, soundtracks, and even actors. “Anyone can do it, and it’s the yawning gulf between ambition and available resources that can make for the most fun.”

Courtney Stephens and Pacho Velez’s Berlin Wall documentary “The American Sector” gets Globe reviewer Peter Keough wondering: “If a slice of the wall is erected in a forest does it have any meaning?” More than 30 years after the barrier came down, the filmmakers track down pieces of it “in likely and unlikely locations across the United States.”

The Boston SciFi Film Festival, “known as the oldest independent genre film festival in the country,” is in virtual full swing, its schedule trimmed from 10 to five days. “About 30 percent of the films we show end up on Netflix or Amazon Prime,” founder Garen Daly tells Globe correspondent Victoria Zhuang.

Advertisement

Before March 2020, “we were happy to sit in a dark theater together and watch a pretty story,” Love Letters columnist Meredith Goldstein writes of the moviegoing ritual she shares with Globe correspondent Rachel Raczka. They team up to recommend 10 flicks for Galentine’s Day.

Twelve-year-old Reyn Doi plays a villain in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” which Goldstein says is “part ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,’ part ‘Austin Powers.’” Costars Kristen Wiig and Jamie Dornan “made me feel comfortable and professional,” the Honolulu native says in one of his first major interviews. “[Wiig] motivated me and encouraged me, and I’m so thankful for her.”

For Valentine’s Day, familiar scenery adds a little something extra to this list of 10 romantic comedies set in Boston assembled by Globe correspondent Diti Kohli. From the Blue Line to the Back Bay, from Harvard Law School in the ’60s to, um, Harvard Law School in the 2000s, it’s a wide-ranging selection with a gooey center.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Globe’s Black History Month Film Festival mixes classics and new releases with virtual appearances by filmmakers and performers. Director Jonathan Schwartz and producer Mike Mascoll discuss “CodeSwitching,” a documentary about the METCO program, with the Globe’s Meghan E. Irons on Tuesday. Check out the full schedule and sign up to receive updates here.

Advertisement

TV: Set in London in the 1980s, “It’s a Sin” will “bring back the rage and sorrow of the first years of the AIDS crisis,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. The five-episode miniseries centers on three young men and captures the moment “in one of the more powerful narrative ways possible — by focusing on the human story, through portraits of fictional friends coping with the advent of the disease and the horrific public reaction to it.”

Thanks to ongoing legal wrangling and the new New York Times/FX documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” the pop icon is in the news. “How did we get here?” asks Britneyologist and Globe correspondent Kara Baskin. “For those who lost track of Spears around the time of ‘Toxic’ — or who just need a pop-culture refresher — here’s a primer.”

Your streaming video options are virtually inexhaustible, but shows to watch with your tween are harder to find. In the latest Ask Matthew, the child-free Gilbert comes up with six rock-solid suggestions — including “Freaks and Geeks,” an absolute gem — and asks for reader suggestions. Chime in in the comments.

Clockwise from upper left: composers Florence Price, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Ignatius Sancho, Scott Joplin, and Twinkie Clark. Boston Globe composite

MUSIC: “With bewigged maestros occupying so many plinths in the pantheon of the Western classical canon, Black composers have long been treated as an afterthought or novelty by much of the concert-music world,” writes the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna. Boston musicians Ashleigh Gordon, Nedelka Prescod, Reggie Mobley, and Julius Williams have a ton of suggestions for anyone interested in exploring a rich tradition.

Advertisement

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including expert advice on whether vaccinated grandparents can see their unvaccinated grandkids. Sign up for the newsletter here.

This year, virtual Lunar New Year events and activities stand in for festive parades and multigenerational dim sum feasts. From Salem to your own backyard, Globe correspondent Natachi Onwuamaegbu rounds up ways to welcome the Year of the Ox.

SENIOR STATUS: “[O]ur culture could scarcely be more youth-oriented, but getting old has become a good career move, whether on film, on stage, or on TV,” writes Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. Awards buzz surrounds Sophia Loren, 86, and Ellen Burstyn, 88, and they’re not alone. “[T]here are many ways to craft a glorious final act, and at the moment, we’re getting to see them all as we’re treated to what amounts to the senior Olympics, thespian division.”

THEATER: “Julia” is a live-capture performance of Christiane Jatahy’s “hybrid of theater and film,” but the streaming presentation “gives the production an extra layer of distance that does not always work to its advantage,” writes Aucoin. Adapted from Strindberg’s “Miss Julie,” it’s set in Brazil, and “Jatahy adds the element of race to the play’s dynamics of gender, class, and power.”

Long-range plans for an Amazon tower in the Seaport include two theaters, and cultural leaders are cautiously optimistic. Access to new spaces “would dramatically increase the number of artists we could hire and the amount of art we could produce,” Joey Frangieh of Boston Theater Company tells Globe correspondent James Sullivan.

Visitors take in Jason Moran's Auditory After Hours sound installation for a Sol LeWitt retrospective at Mass MoCA. Will McLaughlin

VISUAL ART: Mass MoCA’s wall drawings by Sol LeWitt are “not even halfway through their 50-year run” but can still surprise. Case in point: Auditory After Hours, with “an emotional sonic landscape” by Jason Moran. “I don’t know what I imagined LeWitt’s work would sound like, if I ever did,” says Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “But I didn’t imagine this.”

Walking tours are a Cape Ann Museum tradition, “typically a summer affair, with the harbor lively and the patios full,” Whyte writes from Gloucester. “But the COVID era has meant a few adjustments, and so the winter wanders were born.” A slate of new themed tours kicks off Saturday with a walk in Fitz Henry Lane’s footsteps.

The sculptures and paintings in Audrey Goldstein’s “Shadowtime” and the photographs of his daughter that make up Robert Knight’s “Thirteen Ways” look back and forward through the prism of family. “We imbue personal objects with meaning; they reflect us, they become part of us,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. At Gallery Kayafas in the South End.

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. This week’s bonus episode, produced in collaboration with and presented by the Boston Pops, tackles the question of whether good artistic partners make good romantic ones. Listen here.

BOOKS: “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019,” traces “the complexities of Black history from different disciplinary perspectives,” says co-editor Keisha N. Blain. Globe correspondent Jonathan Leal conducts a Q&A with Blain and co-editor Ibram X. Kendi, who says, “We’re living in an incredible time for Black creators, and I’m constantly imagining ways to bring them together and showcase their brilliance.”

Best known for the memoir “Priestdaddy,” Patricia Lockwood is also a Twitter phenomenon. “It wasn’t a given that ‘No One Is Talking About This,’ Lockwood’s debut work of fiction, would succeed” — but it does. “Reviewing this book is a challenge; I just want to quote jokes,” writes Globe reviewer Anthony Domestico. After “a tonal shift” halfway through, “there are also, with increasing frequency, passages of sublime emotional power.”

SAFE TRAVEL: Leaving the house will be a thing again before too long, and a Globe Zoom webinar can help you work out the answer to the burning question “When Can We Travel Safely Again?” Globe travel writer and columnist Christopher Muther talks it over with three experts — the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Gloria Guevara, Abraar Karan of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Jet Black’s Jessica Nabongo — Friday at noon. Sign up here.

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand getting through the next couple of months — to outdoor dining season and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors safer.

This week, Globe staffers recommend three great spots for a Lunar New Year feast. Two days later, you have another excuse for enjoying someone else’s cooking; Globe correspondent Kara Baskin suggests romantic options for Valentine’s Day. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

FOOD & DINING: Speaking of Chinese food, “My Shanghai: Recipes and Stories From a City on the Water,” by Betty Liu, sounds delicious. The new book “is a tour de force,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian, made even more impressive by the fact that the author, who also took most of the book’s photos, is a surgery resident at Beth Israel Deaconess. Find her recipe for Scallion Oil Noodles here.

As usual, Globe commenters have strong opinions and excellent recommendations in response to a story about the best doughnuts. This time around it’s Food & Wine’s state-by-state list. If Dunkin’ (which is not on the list) isn’t doing the trick for you, “a road trip may be in the offing,” writes Diti Kohli.

BUT REALLY: These are challenging times for people who observe the solemn traditions of 50-percent-off Valentine’s candy and Ash Wednesday — don’t get in their way. Wear your mask(s) and wash your hands!



