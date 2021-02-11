Local bestsellers for the week ending February 7

1. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

2. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

3. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

5. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

6. The Survivors Jane Harper Flatiron Books

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

8. The Searcher Tana French Viking

9. Detransition, Baby Torrey Peters One World

10. The Prophets Robert Jones, Jr. Putnam

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

2. Wintering Katherine May Riverhead

3. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (Eds.) One World

4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

5. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

6. Keep Sharp Sanjay Gupta S&S

7. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain George Saunders Random House

8. Let Me Tell You What I Mean Joan Didion Knopf

9. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

10. The Splendid and the Vile Erik Larson Crown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

2. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

7. Devotions Mary Oliver Penguin

8. Bridgerton: The Duke and I Julia Quinn Avon

9. News of the World Paulette Jiles Morrow

10. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

3. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

5. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power Dey Street Books

7. On Tyranny Timothy Snyder Tim Duggan Books

8. How to Do Nothing Jenny Odell Melville House

9. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

10. A People’s History of the United States Howard Zinn Harper Perennial Modern Classics





