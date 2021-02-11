In the mood for a romantic comedy? Here are 10 set in Boston (and a map of the on-screen locations)

If you find yourself in the mood to watch romantic comedies this weekend, here are 10 set in and around Boston, plus a map of recognizable on-screen locations you can safely visit.

Time and time again, Hollywood has staged epic love stories in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. But Boston, with its unique skyline, distinct seasons, and romantic waterfront location, has had its moments in the mushy-gushy movie universe, too.

Next Stop Wonderland (1998)

Everything changes for a nurse named Erin (Hope Davis) when her mother places a newspaper singles ad in her name. She almost meets her potential match (Alan Gelfant) in an aquarium and on a train, until the puzzle pieces finally fall into place. If nothing else, the movie is a tribute to the MBTA. Watch on Google Play, Amazon Prime, Youtube, and more.

Advertisement

Featured location: Just ride the Blue Line from Bowdoin to Wonderland a couple of times for the full effect.

Legally Blonde (2001)

Sorority girl Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) gets dumped by preppy boyfriend (Matthew Davis) before he heads off to Harvard Law School. So Elle — on a quest to conquer Cambridge and win him back — manages to get herself accepted, too. While she’s there, Elle discovers she may be more brains than beauty. Watch on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Youtube, and more.

Featured locations: It’s not technically Boston. It’s not even technically Massachusetts. Most of “Legally Blonde” was filmed in Los Angeles, with one choice scene setting the mood in Cambridge’s Harvard Square. But we’ll take the credit.

Fever Pitch (2005)

Ben (Jimmy Fallon) and Lindsey (Drew Barrymore) fall in love, until Ben’s intense obsession with the Boston Red Sox throws a wrench in their relationship. Will baseball kill an otherwise happy relationship? Watch on Amazon Prime, Youtube, and more.

Advertisement

Featured locations: You’ll see plenty of Fenway Park in this movie, and also a glimpse of East Boston High School.

Everybody Wants to Be Italian (2007)

Jake (Jay Jablonski) has pined over a married ex-girlfriend for several years. His buddies finally invite another woman, a veterinarian named Marisa (Cerina Vincent), to attend an “Italian singles party” with Jake. But neither character knows the other isn’t Italian. Watch on Amazon Prime, Youtube, and more.

Featured locations: Try to spot all the different North End streets in this one.

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

When Alexis (Kate Hudson) dumps Dustin (Jason Biggs), he conjures up an unusual way to win her affection again. Dustin asks Tank (Dane Cook) to take Alexis out on the worst date of her life and send her running back into Dustin’s arms But when sparks fly between Alexis and Tank, there’s trouble afoot. Watch on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Youtube, and more.

Featured locations: Run by the Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common to feel like Kate Hudson. Popular Back Bay steakhouse Smith & Wollensky also makes an appearance.

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Kate Reddy (Sarah Jessica Parker) is a working mom, struggling to balance her two kids, her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her high-powered job. The other tricky part? An ill-defined “flirtationship” with a colleague. Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Sling, and more.

Featured locations: Parker whizzes past the North End Waterfront, and the Massachusetts State House shows up in the background.

Advertisement

What’s your Number? (2011)

Ally Darling (Anna Faris) reads a magazine article that says American women with 20 or more lovers are unlikely to find a husband. So with the help of Colin (Chris Evans), she digs through her list of ex-boyfriends to find Mr. Right somewhere in her past. Rent on Amazon Prime, Youtube, and more.

Featured locations: A wedding sequence in the movie is shot at Post Office Square. Other scenes feature Winston Flowers in Newton, the Public Garden, and an empty storefront on Newbury Street.

Ted (2012)

Yes, “Ted” is a rom-com. The memorable Mark Wahlberg movie documents the story of an immature man named John Bennett, his talking teddy bear, and his extremely annoyed girlfriend (Mila Kunis). Eventually, Ted and Bennett’s girlfriend put their heads together to get John to grow up at last. Watch on Amazon Prime, Google Play, and more.

Featured locations: What Boston spot isn’t in Ted? The chatty bear drives under the Zakim Bridge. Wahlberg’s character drops by the Boston Public Garden. Scenes take place at The Hatch Shell, New England Aquarium, and Fenway Park. Charlie’s Sandwich Shoppe, Gaslight Brasserie, and Sorellina Restaurant show up on screen.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Connor (Matthew McConaughey), a womanizer and commitment-phobe, attends his brother’s wedding to dissuade him from making the biggest mistake of his life. Instead, he runs into his old flame: Jenny (Jennifer Garner). Watch on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Youtube, and more.

Advertisement

Featured locations: Most of the wedding and pre-wedding scene were filmed at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich. The high school dance scenes are at Framingham’s Brophy Elementary School. Other filming locations include a Boston nightclub called Storyville, the Martha & Mary Chapel in Sudbury, and the Massachusetts Horticultural Society. You’ll also see parts of Dover and Needham.

Love Story (1970)

OK, so this one isn’t a comedy, but it is very romantic. A Harvard law student (Ryan O’Neal) and a Radcliffe music major (Ali MacGraw) fall in love at first sight and get married despite their parents’ protests. But when tragedy — a terminal illness — strikes, their lives are turned upside down. Watch on Hulu, Google Play, and more.

Featured locations: South Hamilton’s foxhunting and private country club, Myopia Hunt Club, is featured in the movie, as is one Cambridge house. Much of the film takes place in New York.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.