This channel goes to the dogs, in a good way

I did not know that there is a TV outlet, available via streaming, satellite, and cable, specifically for your dog to watch. I should have; DogTV has been in existence since the early 2010s, and, as the company says on its website, it’s “a channel scientifically designed to relax and entertain your dog.” The idea is that you leave it on when you go out, and it runs programming that they say has been proven to relax and stimulate your dog. You know, pretty footage of a dog on a surfboard, or of a dog sitting calmly on his owner’s lap at a carnival — like that.
Sadly, I imagine a number of dogs will be facing separation anxiety once the pandemic lockdown loosens up and dog owners begin to return to their lives outside of the home. Perhaps this will help? As the owner of a dog who is completely indifferent to the TV that I spend so many hours watching every week, I am skeptical. On the Wikipedia page for DogTV, under “Research,” there is only one line: “Critics claim that the lack of concurrent odors likely means dogs will be disinterested.” That would be my dog, who seems to experience the world largely through his nose. Maybe doggy scratch-and-sniff?
Advertisement
Your dog may be more attuned to the screen. Remember, though, nothing can replace long walks, play at the dog park, and other activities. Interactivity with you and/or other dogs, at home or at day care or with a dog walker, is essential. But if you want to give it a try, DogTV is available for free from Feb. 12-19, in what appears to be a Valentine’s Day special geared toward your unconditionally loving furry friend. They’re even featuring a movie called “The Dog Wedding,” Sunday at 8 p.m., for you to watch with your pooch. The regular price is $9.99 monthly, or $6.99 a month if you sign up for a year. All the information is at DogTV.com.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.