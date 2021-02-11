Virtual author readings February 14- February 20

Billy Baker (”We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends”) is in conversation with Andrew Metz at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Meena Harris (”Ambitious Girl”) is in conversation with Busy Philipps (”This Will Only Hurt a Little”) at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Nicole Lesperance (”The Wide Starlight”) is in conversation with Anna Drury at 7 p.m. at Silver Unicorn Books... Jen Petro-Roy (”Life in the Balance”) is in conversation with Katherine Applegate (”The One and Only Ivan”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

WEDNESDAY

Emma Smith (”This is Shakespeare”) is in conversation with David McCallum at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Kerri K. Greenidge (”Black Radical: The Life and Times of William Monroe Trotter”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Robbie Arnott (”The Rain Heron”) is in conversation with Kawai Strong Washburn (”Sharks in the Time of Saviors”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Caroline Leavitt (”With or Without You”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library... Ann Napolitano (”Dear Edward”) is in conversation with Whitney Frick and Julie Barer at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Jessica Zweig (”Be.”) is in conversation with Alison Victoria at 4:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Richard Thompson Ford (”Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History”) is in conversation with Petra Slinkard at 6 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society... Alexis Ivy (”Taking the Homeless Census”) and Regie Gibson (”boston (a very unlikely love poem)”) read at 7 p.m. for the Rozzie Reads Poetry Series... Lily Menon (”Make Up Break Up”) is in conversation with Casey McQuiston (”Red, White & Royal Blue”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (”The Age of Phillis”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Royall House and Slave Quarters... Jed S. Rak (”Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free: And Other Paradoxes of Our Broken Legal System”) is in conversation with David B. Wilkins at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jennifer Smith Turner (”Child Bride”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston Public Library.

FRIDAY

Robert Darnton (”Pirating and Publishing: The Book Trade in the Age of Enlightenment”) is in conversation with Christopher Lydon at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Heather McGee (”The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together”) is in conversation with Alex Wagner at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Ethan Hawke (”A Bright Ray of Darkness”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.