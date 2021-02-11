After a long decline, the last Kmart store in Mass. is closing

Kmart was on its last legs before the pandemic hit, and now its last remaining store in Massachusetts will soon close its doors.

The Hyannis store, located off of Route 132, is listed on a website run by SB360 Capital Partners, a firm that manages retail liquidations, along with 32 other Kmart and Sears stores. According to the Kmart website, the store in Hyannis is the only Kmart left in Massachusetts.

Kmart first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2002, as it faced steep competition from retailers such as Walmart and Target. Investor Eddie Lampert helped Kmart emerge from bankruptcy, and he led its merger with department store chain Sears two years later.