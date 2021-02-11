Powell says Fed is committed to reducing unemployment

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday underscored the Fed’s commitment to reducing unemployment to multi-decade lows, where it stood before the pandemic, while signaling little concern about the risk of potentially high inflation or financial market instability. Powell stressed in prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York that the job market remains weak despite having recovered from the depths of the pandemic recession. And he signaled that the Fed isn’t considering any increase in its benchmark short-term interest rate from its level near zero. For now, there is little sign of rising prices. Consumer prices rose just 1.4 percent in January compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday. He noted that roughly 4 million people who are out of work have stopped looking for jobs, which means they aren’t counted as unemployed. If they were, the unemployment rate would be closer to 10 percent. And while the job losses among the highest-earning one-quarter of Americans have been just 4 percent, job losses among the poorest one-quarter have been “a staggering 17 percent,” Powell said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota to unveil electric vehicles this year

Toyota says it will roll out two new battery-electric vehicles and one plug-in gas-electric hybrid in the United States this year as the parade of new EVs continues. The company gave few specifics on the vehicles during a presentation Wednesday, but said one electric vehicle would be an SUV. Toyota said it has a goal of having 40 percent of its new vehicle sales be electrified by 2025 and nearly 70 percent by 2035. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter revenue up because of digital ads during the holidays

Twitter jumped the most in a year after it reported fourth-quarter revenue that topped analysts’ estimates, capitalizing on a robust holiday season for digital advertising. Revenue rose 28 percent to $1.29 billion, compared with the $1.19 billion average analyst prediction, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was a strong quarter for digital advertising companies in general, which were buoyed by the push toward online shopping during the pandemic. Facebook, Google, Snap, and Pinterest all reported better-than-expected revenue for the period. Still, Twitter’s lackluster user additions could reignite concerns about long-term growth, especially after the company permanently banned former President Donald Trump from the service in January after his comments were seen as encouraging a mob at the US Capitol. Twitter has long argued that Trump’s presence on the platform didn’t meaningfully impact user growth, but it did raise Twitter’s public profile during his four years in office. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

United becomes second US airline to return 737 Max to the skies

Boeing’s 737 Max is poised to return to service at United Airlines, the second US carrier to restart flights after a record-long grounding prompted by two deadly crashes. United is planning a total of two dozen flights on the Max from its hubs in Denver and Houston on Thursday, less than two months since American Airlines began operating the plane again on a single route between Miami and New York. Next month, Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to resume Max operations and Alaska Air Group Inc. will start its first service with the model. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Largest container carrier says woes will ease after the first quarter

The world’s largest container carrier said trade disruptions that have sent freight rates soaring and overwhelmed major ports may start to ease after the first quarter, disappointing investors but signaling eventual relief for cargo shippers. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S chief executive Soren Skou said the fourth quarter was marked by a continuous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, Maersk said it expects “the current exceptional situation” of surging demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and equipment shortages to continue this quarter “and normalize thereafter.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Media outlets in Poland go dark to protest new advertising tax

Independent media outlets in Poland suspended news coverage and other programming Wednesday to protest a planned new advertising tax that they view as an attempt by the country’s right-wing government to undermine press freedoms. The government says the “solidarity” tax would raise money to bolster state finances badly strained by the coronavirus pandemic. But 45 media companies signed a letter that said they already pay many taxes and that the advertising tax could push some to collapse. Broadcaster TVN, which is owned by the US company Discovery Inc., also joined the protest. Viewers who turned to all-news station TVN24 and other channels only saw a black screen and the words “Your favorite programming was supposed to be here.” The United States and the European Union stressed their support for media diversity on Wednesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ONLINE DATING

Match to buy South Korean video technology company

Match Group said it will acquire South Korean video technology company Hyperconnect for $1.73 billion in cash and stock to help expand online dating and social features on its apps. Since the coronavirus pandemic has all but ended in-person socializing, Match has been adding tools like video and streaming to its family of dating apps, the biggest of which is Tinder. Seoul-based Hyperconnect has two flagship apps, Azar — a live video and audio chat app with features including instant voice and text translation — and Hakuna Live, a social streaming app that enables group audio and video broadcasting and offers paid features, including virtual gifting, the ability to find people nearby and augmented reality-powered avatars. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BOXES

As they pile up, recycling lags

The pandemic-fueled online retail boom has provided a demand boost for boxmakers, but it’s also squeezing margins as recyclable packaging from vendors like Amazon Inc. can’t be collected quickly enough, pushing up costs. It’s the “dark side of e-commerce,” according to Bank of America, which says the huge demand for boxes is also causing collection issues, spurring higher recycled-paper costs for companies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Good holiday season puts plans for store closings on hold

A surge of expected store closings early this year hasn’t materialized after strong holiday sales prompted retailers to hold on to their leases in hopes of a shopping rebound. “It wasn’t the wave we thought it would be,” said Ryan Mulcunry, a managing director at B. Riley Financial Inc. who advises retailers. Last year, retailers announced plans to shutter a record 12,200 stores, according to CoStar Group. But some are now reconsidering after larger holiday revenues and ready support from lenders gave them more breathing room, Mulcunry said. Holiday sales jumped 8.3 percent in November and December compared to a year earlier, according to the National Retail Federation, easily beating an expected gain of 3.6 percent to 5.2 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FASHION

LVMH and Rihanna suspending her clothing line

LVMH and Rihanna are suspending the ready-to wear operations of Fenty, the US pop singer’s brand, less than two years after its debut as the pandemic pummels demand for clothing. Fenty was launched to great fanfare in May 2019 and represented a rare effort by LVMH to build a new fashion brand from scratch. The luxury giant has typically focused on acquiring businesses with prestigious legacies, whether it’s handbag maker Louis Vuitton or champagne producer Moet & Chandon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS