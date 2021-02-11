Three new tools to help fight food waste

If you, like me, have been spending an extraordinary amount of time at home these last few months, you’ve also spent a good portion of your life standing in front of your fridge. When every trip to the grocery store feels a bit fraught, it can make you far more cognizant about making the most of every meal. Sometimes that means being creative with leftovers . Often that means trying to actually eat every bite of the food before it goes bad. Americans waste about a third of the food produced in the United States, so I was delighted to find a few new ways to get food quickly to my door while also fighting food waste in the process.

Early Friday morning, an Instagram post alerts a quickly-growing mob of fans to its weekly sale. But this is no sneaker drop or luxury VIP preview. It’s produce, sold cheap. Friday Food Market’s founders purchase excess inventory from food wholesalers throughout Boston, then post the lineup online. A few quick clicks — at least 12 items must be purchased — and an order is done and delivered the following day to your door. The company has a distribution radius of 12 miles around Boston and charges a $2 delivery fee. So far I’ve gotten two hefty bags of fruits and veggies for less than $20.

Too Good To Go

Local restaurants, groceries, and bakeries with excess food are now partnering with this European-based app to help divert perfectly good meals from being discarded. The process is relatively simple: Log on to the app, look through a selection of local eateries, all of whom anticipate they’ll have some surplus later that day. Most offer up “surprise bags” for $4 or $5. The food must be picked up in a specific window of time, but the pickup itself was quick and easy the two times I tried it this past weekend. And the bags were stuffed.

Ba Le in Dorchester packed up a noodle dish, spring rolls, and several savory pastries. And the Green Hills Irish Bakery in Adams Village loaded me up with so many pastries that I handed off some to my neighbors.

The Daily Table Deliveries

The Daily Table is on a mission to bring healthy food to low-income communities, and has been since the nonprofit grocery store opened its first outpost in Dorchester. It partners with local producers and distributors to buy their surplus food shortly before it hits its sell-by date. They then sell these excess items at much lower cost. Over time, they’ve also also added far more pantry staples, and they just opened their third location in Central Square in January. (The second is in Nubian Square). They’ve also just launched an easy-to-use delivery app that will soon begin accepting SNAP payments online.

“We’ll be the first retailer [in Massachusetts] outside of Walmart and Amazon to be able to do, and one of only a handful nationally,” said Michael Malmberg, the company’s COO, in an email. Deliveries within a two-mile radius average about $7, with an additional $1.99 collection fee.





