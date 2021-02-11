Best-selling author checks out on vacation, loves Mexico and margaritas, and hopes to get to Ireland

Best-selling author Lisi Harrison, whose “The Clique” series has sold in excess of 8 million copies and been translated into more than 21 languages, is heading back to middle school with her newly released book, “Girl Stuff,” the first in a paperback series about the ups and down of adolescence and female friendships. “It’s about three friends who . . . band together and their friendship helps them navigate all of the challenges and obstacles that come their way – and in middle school there are plenty,” said Harrison in a recent phone interview from her home in Laguna Beach, Calif. “So instead of stabbing each other in the back, they have each others’ backs.” The Toronto native, who attended Emerson College (where she received a bachelor of arts degree in creative writing), will be the guest speaker at a virtual event at Plainville’s An Unlikely Story (owned by “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. “I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and answering any questions they may have,” Harrison said. We caught up with the popular author, who has two teenage sons – Luke, 15, and Jesse, 13 – and a rescue dog, Freeda, to talk about all things travel.

I adore Mexico and have been countless times. Its heritage is profoundly rich and diverse. Mexico embodies an ineffable beauty derived from the land, light, and the warmth of its people, who are among the kindest, most welcoming humans I have ever encountered.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Considering my previous answer, I’m going with margaritas. No salt, no sugar, and no mezcal. I’m a tequila blanco girl. To me, mezcal tastes like loafers. And yes, I’d love a side of perfectly salted chips and fresh ceviche, thanks for asking. The guacamole is fresh too, you say? Great. Add to cart. Note: I have a deep tan and 20-year-old skin in this scenario.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I’d love to go to Ireland. It seems so lush, friendly, and festive.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

I need a book, a journal, and reading glasses. I know you said one item, but they come as a team.

Aisle or window?

I prefer a middle seat. Kidding. Window all the way. I need that sliver of non-occupied space to call my own. A sense that I can breathe without inhaling stranger fumes. That said, I should probably pick the aisle because I pee incessantly and am constantly climbing over those sleeping strangers I was trying so hard not to inhale.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I was 6 the first time I flew. It was Christmas Eve and we were flying from Toronto to Jamaica. The pilot announced that he just saw Santa in the sky. I was searching and searching but I couldn’t find him. In the end I concluded I couldn’t see him because I was Jewish.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I completely check out.

Best travel tip?

Completely check out.