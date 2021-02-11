A Black history tour in Rhode Island, women’s wellness in Hawaii, and a pillow to go

Take a self-guided tour that explores Providence’s Black history from the early days of the Rhode Island colony to today. The city’s Early Black History Walking Tour provides insight into the city’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, racially motivated riots, and the contributions of local Black farmers and other residents. The tour takes you to the North Burial Ground where you’ll find the tombstone of Patience Borden, who donated all of her money in 1811 “to the relief of poor people of color”; the Snowtown Riot Plaque, which recalls the 19th-century riots in which white mobs destroyed Black-owned homes and businesses; and the Old Brick School House, a reminder of the days of segregation in schools. Also stop at the Mount Hope Sharing Garden, a community garden in a historically Black neighborhood, to honor the contributions of the state’s Black farmers. Download a printable map from the Go Providence website. www.goprovidence.com

Discover the Arctic in a new permanent exhibit, revisit "The Science Behind Pixar," and learn about trains at the Museum of Science, Boston, which just reopened to the public. Handout

Boston’s science museum reopens

Advertisement

Discover the Arctic in a new permanent exhibit, revisit “The Science Behind Pixar,” and learn about trains at the Museum of Science, Boston, which just reopened to the public. After a two-month closure, the museum has opened its doors to visitors, offering timed tickets to exhibit halls and theaters. In the museum’s newest exhibit, “Arctic Adventure: Exploring With Technology,” see a 20-foot wall of ice and interact with the tools and technologies researchers use to understand human impact on the Earth’s climate and landscapes. Also enjoy the Pixar exhibit, which has 50 interactive elements that teach you about the filmmaking process, and a train exhibit that showcases powered model trains of all sizes. Tickets free for under 3 to $29 for 12 and older. 617-723-2500, www.mos.org

This June, head to a 2,700-acre historic ranch on Oahu’s North Shore for a new Women’s Wellness Retreat. The Coconut Traveler, one of the island’s luxury tour operators, launches Journeys of Renewal and Transformation June 19-25 for up to 10 participants. Handout

THERE

Enjoy a women’s wellness retreat

This June, head to a 2,700-acre historic ranch on Oahu’s North Shore for a new Women’s Wellness Retreat. The Coconut Traveler, one of the island’s luxury tour operators, launches Journeys of Renewal and Transformation June 19-25 for up to 10 participants. Mornings start with guided meditation, mindfulness practices led by a specialist from the University of Hawaii, and yoga. Then enjoy a variety of guided activities including Shirin-Yoku (forest bathing); yoga at a private lake; hiking on ranch trails to a waterfall; and a paddle or kayak to an island for swimming and hiking. For the adventurous, choose from several add-on activities, such as skydiving, a circle-island helicopter tour, or swimming with sharks with a renowned conservationist. Also learn about Hawaiian cultural and medical practices, including the practice of forgiveness and traditional methods for treating, healing, or curing ailments and injuries. Rates start at $11,295 per person, which includes accommodations, meals, and activities. www.thecoconuttraveler.com

Advertisement

Mountain Village near Telluride has opened 20 dining cabins made from refurbished gondola cars (complete with heating and ventilation systems) and 20-foot yurts and pavilions, enabling visitors to still eat out while visiting Colorado’s ski regions. Handout

Dine in a gondola or yurt

Heading to Colorado ski country this year? You can still eat “out” at many ski areas thanks to creative new dining options. Mountain Village near Telluride has opened 20 dining cabins made from refurbished gondola cars (complete with heating and ventilation systems) and 20-foot yurts and pavilions, while Mountain Tap Brewery in Steamboat Springs offers private dining in three heated bright-purple gondola cars. Aurum Food & Wine has also set up private yurts outside its restaurants in Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs; enjoy duck confit and a Manhattan with up to seven other friends in one of these cozy, heated yurts. Bin 707 Foodbar in Grand Junction (near Powderhorn Resort) set up small greenhouses with heat lamps to accommodate private parties. Other ski towns, such as Vail, have added outdoor fire pits, warming igloos, or heated outdoor tents so you can enjoy après outside with friends. www.colorado.com

Advertisement

HEST’s new pillow works well whether you’re going car camping, on a long-haul flight, or to a vacation cottage or hotel. Handout

EVERYWHERE

Sleep well on the road

Finding a comfy travel pillow for your adventures can prove challenging. HEST’s new pillow works well whether you’re going car camping, on a long-haul flight, or to a vacation cottage or hotel. The pillow, made of temperature-regulated memory foam and polyester, packs down and stores in an attached zippered stuff sack but springs back to a traditional rectangular pillow shape when unpacked. The memory foam pillow cradles your head and makes for a great night sleep. It measures 22-by-15-by-8 inches when unfolded and packs down to 14-by-9-by-7 inches so you can toss it in a suitcase or the car without taking up precious space. The removable dirt- and water-resistant cover can be machine washed. $79. hest.com

Lenovo’s new Yoga 9i 14-inch laptop. Handout

A versatile laptop you’ll love

Computers blend work and life more than ever these days, meaning one device that can handle multiple demands works best. Lenovo’s new Yoga 9i 14-inch laptop proves robust enough to tackle work needs while offering features you’ll appreciate for home school, travel, or keeping entertained. The Yoga 9i has a fingerprint reader for quick and easy log-in, a night light to dim the display (great for planes or working at night), built-in Alexa for voice commands, and a nesting pen that works well on the responsive touchscreen. It offers stunning screen resolution (choose from 1920x1080 or 4k) and a fast 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. The standard model comes with 16GB of RAM (plenty for multitasking), Windows 10 Home or Pro operating system, and a 512GB solid state hard drive. The 720-pixel high-definition camera works great for video calls, but you’ll really appreciate the rotating soundbar, which spans the length of the laptop and distributes more even sound when you’re enjoying music or movies. Add to that Thunderbolt 4 USB ports for high-speed data transfer, WiFi 6 capability, and a battery that lasts up to 15 hours. My favorite feature: The versatile laptop can be configured in laptop, tent, or tablet mode — perfect for travel. Prices start at $1,109.99. www.lenovo.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.