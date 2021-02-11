Guy Fieri brings Flavortown to Boston, a new bagel shop comes to Jamaica Plain, and a beloved bar returns

Collaborations: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has launched a virtual pop-up concept, Flavortown Kitchen , based within Bertucci’s locations throughout the Boston area. Order artery-slicking offerings including cheesesteak eggrolls, Buffalo wings, queso, mac-and-cheese burgers, fried pickles, and cheesecake. It’s part of Virtual Dining Concepts, a company that specializes in celebrity creations without kitchens: Mariah’s Cookies by Mariah Carey, Tyga Bites chicken by Tyga, and, soon, tortas from Mario Lopez. Order online at www.guysflavortownkitchen.com .

The reassuringly named Be Okay Bagels launches a pop-up within Jamaica Plain’s Little Dipper (669A Centre St. at Seaverns Avenue), selling bagels Saturday and Sunday (available for pre-order Monday through Friday). Pick up at Little Dipper or opt for delivery within an eight-mile radius. Stock up on classic flavors or experiment with sage cheddar and French toast. Little Dipper will also serve Be Okay on their weekend breakfast sandwiches. It’s run by former Tres Gatos baker Sasha Moraski.

Reopenings: The Boston Harbor Hotel welcomes back the Rowes Wharf Bar (70 Rowes Wharf) starting on Friday, Feb. 12. It’s open from 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights — as well as a special Sunday stint on Valentine’s Day. Chef Daniel Bruce pairs bacon burger sliders and maple chicken wings with rum punch and two-dozen rare whiskeys and Scotch.

Romance: Pammy’s (928 Massachusetts Ave. at Hancock Street) offers a $150 meal for two on Valentine’s Day, available for takeout. Share truffle-roasted chicken, fettuccine, sides, and tiramisu. Order at www.pammyscambridge.com. Their dining room and patio is open, too, for a three-course prix-fixe.

Chef Brian Poe’s Crane River Cheese Club grocery delivery service partners with Christina’s spice shop in Inman Square to offer an exotic spice kit, coupled with wild game, such as Japanese wagyu and ostrich, for Valentine’s meals. Browse at www.cranerivercheeseclub.com.

Let the Good Times Roll: The Back Bay’s Buttermilk & Bourbon (160 Commonwealth Ave. at Dartmouth Street) hosts a Mardi Gras celebration for dine-in or takeout on Tuesday, Feb.16. Toast to better days ahead with fried oyster sliders, gumbo, a crawfish boil, and beignets. Pick up starts at at 4 p.m.

