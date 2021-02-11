At Home Kitchen in Needham, inventive dishes, speedily delivered

The backstory: Owner Parshavi Patel opened her restaurant in November to coincide with Diwali, despite the pandemic.

Why: For a vast menu of Indian takeout and delivery, with some surprises.

“I wasn’t 100 percent ready, but the time frame of our opening was very inspirational. I was going to bite the bullet, open, and see what happened,” she says.

Timing was good after all: She focuses on bulk meal deliveries within a 35-mile radius, providing families with a stockpile of dinners for the week: meats, vegetables, sides, snacks, sweets. Customers order by Friday for Sunday delivery. Because she has celiac disease, Patel also focuses on gluten-free dishes, made without creams or butters.

Parshavi Patel, owner of Home Kitchen. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“I have my fair share of comfort foods, but I focus on healthy, fresh food,” she says. “This meal-plan concept hits all those families who feel like I do. I call it the ‘home-dining’ experience.”

As a mom, she also prides herself on variety. Though she’s never cooked professionally before, she’s accustomed to whipping up various meals for picky kids — which is where one of her most popular dishes, paneer nachos served atop masala waffle fries, originated.

“I’m inspired by my kids. One day, we had leftover waffle fries from a restaurant in town. I had leftover paneer, some spices, and put them on top and had it for breakfast. One kid tried it, then another, and it became a staple in our house,” she says.

House-made chips and waffle fries at Home Kitchen. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

She hopes that Home Kitchen will appeal to the picky kid in all of us.

“I want this to be a one-stop shop for people. The person craving nachos will still get it, but a different way,” she says.

Patel was born in central India and moved to Canada as an infant. She came to the United States as a teenager; her husband is originally from Mumbai. Visiting the city with him, she became enchanted by street food, and that shows up in her menus, too. Dosas are stuffed with chicken, cheese, or chocolate, as are kati rolls — kebab-style roll-ups — with cumin mayonnaise.

She hired a team of chefs while visiting her mother-in-law’s Lowell senior day-care center, of all places, which often offered Indian dishes and sweets. She asked the cooking crew if they’d like to work at her restaurant.

“They didn’t have culinary experience, but they can cook,” she says. That’s an understatement.

Sandwich plate with tandoori chicken, samosa, and bhel. All are served with paratha, chutneys, and house-made chips or waffle fries. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat: Thali — a large meal made up of assorted dishes — is a focus, designed for multiple nights and for sharing. Among the offerings: plump onion and jalapeno fritters lightly fried in chickpea flour, served with a grassy green chutney; kidney beans stewed in garlic and green chilies; and minced chicken keema, served atop saucer-sized waffle fries with a side of sour cream. It’s a poutine-nacho mashup by way of India.

Cheese dosas taste like carnival pancakes, glossy triangles of fermented rice and lentil batter, best dunked in a piquant yogurt sauce. Kids can try tenders coated in cornflake batter or dry snacks — the menu is full of them — like fried plantains spiced with masala.

For dessert? Gluten-free magas, a soft square of chickpea flour soaked in milk and ghee, topped with cardamom powder and poppy seeds.

The sweets plate at Home Kitchen in Needham. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink: Mango lassis, of course.

The takeaway: An enormous, exciting menu filled with Indian treats and fusion experiments that will appeal to a medley of palates, thoughtfully spiced and speedily delivered. And, when we can have parties again, Patel even offers catering.

324 Chestnut St., Needham, 781-347-2233, www.homekitcheninc.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.