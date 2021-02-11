Attorney general clears Rachael Rollins in alleged road rage incident

First Assistant Attorney General Mary Strother acknowledged, in her letter closing the investigation, that video footage that might have captured the incident was not available : “The cameras focused on the area where this incident occurred were either poor quality, far away, or were not functioning.”

Healey referred the matter to the state ethics commission, which investigates possible violations of the state’s conflict of interest and ethics laws.

Attorney General Maura Healey has concluded that Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins committed no civil rights violations or crimes in an alleged Christmas Eve road rage incident in which she allegedly threatened another driver.

Rollins, who is a leading contender to become U. S. Attorney for Massachusetts, did not speak directly to the AG’s investigators, but submitted a written statement, which Healey’s office declined to make public.

Katie Lawson, who filed the complaint with the Boston Police and then the AG’s office in late December, was interviewed by investigators.

Neither Rollins nor Lawson could be reached immediately for comment.

Lawson alleged that Rollins threatened her, and inappropriately flashed her blue lights, as they were both trying to exit the South Bay Shopping Center on the afternoon of Dec. 24, the two people said.

“I had an encounter with the Suffolk County DA Rollins, one I would say was very disturbing,” wrote Lawson in her complaint. “During this encounter I asked DA Rollins to ‘just go’ several times and she did not. Apparently when she felt like she had done enough or said what she felt like, she then went right back to her (cellphone) call.”

Rollins has denied that she acted inappropriately and blamed Lawson for the encounter, but her spokesman declined to discuss the incident in detail.

Lawson said she was trying to merge into traffic in front of a large black Chevy Tahoe when the driver, later identified as Rollins, rolled down her window and said, “You don’t want to try me today lady, you really don’t.”

Rollins then moved her car a few inches away from Lawson’s, she said.

“You want me to give you ticket? I will give you a ticket,” Rollins said, according to Lawson. She then activated her blue lights and siren, Lawson said.

Lawson asked the passenger in her car, who has been identified as her fiancé, to photograph the license plate — which authorities told her was issued to the district attorney’s office.

According to Lawson, Rollins then left the parking lot, blowing through a red light.

Days later, when a Boston 25 news crew later showed up at her Rollins’s house to ask her about the incident, she launched an expletive-laden tirade, threatening to file a police report against the producer.

“Who do you think … get out of here. You know what I’ll do? I’ll call the police on you and make an allegation — rantings of a white woman,” Rollins said on videotape. “I swear to God — I’m dead serious. I will find your name. I will have you arrested, I swear to God. My children!”

According to people briefed on the matter, Rollins is one of three finalists for US Attorney. The others are Jennifer Serafyn is the chief of the civil rights unit in Boston, where she works on civil matters and Deepika Bains Shukla heads the US Attorney’s office in Springfield.

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.