The Black history I carry with me: Segun Idowu

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“My name is Segun and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Rev. Earl Wesley Lawson, a New Orleans native, a 1944 graduate of Morehouse College, a friend and lieutenant of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, a local civil rights legend, a former pastor of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Malden, and most importantly, grandpa.”

Segun Idowu is executive director of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and a lover of the people.

