The Black history I carry with me: Segun Idowu

A Beautiful Resistance celebrates Black History Month

By Jeneé Osterheldt Globe Columnist,Updated February 11, 2021, 21 minutes ago
Segun Idowu and his grandfather, Rev. Earl Wesley Lawson.
Segun Idowu and his grandfather, Rev. Earl Wesley Lawson.file

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“My name is Segun and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Rev. Earl Wesley Lawson, a New Orleans native, a 1944 graduate of Morehouse College, a friend and lieutenant of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, a local civil rights legend, a former pastor of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Malden, and most importantly, grandpa.”

Segun Idowu is executive director of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and a lover of the people.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.

