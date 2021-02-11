Climate change official resigns after controversial comments

In his resignation letter to Environmental Secretary Katie Theoharides, which he said was effective immediately, Ismay apologized for the comments and said he was leaving the job “with great regret.”

The remarks, made during a Jan. 25 panel discussion with the Vermont Climate Council, led a group of eight state lawmakers to ask Governor Baker to dismiss Ismay and prompted Baker himself to publicly chastise Ismay last week.

David Ismay, the Baker administration’s undersecretary for climate change, resigned late Wednesday after criticism for comments in which he appeared to say in a video recording that the state needed to break the will of everyday Massachusetts consumers to force them to reduce emissions that contribute to climate change.

Ismay said in the letter, dated Wednesday, that his “inability to clearly communicate during that discussion reflected poorly on the Governor, on you, and on our hardworking staff. Although my comments were interpreted by some as placing the burden of climate change on hardworking families and vulnerable populations, my intent was the opposite,” he said.

Ishmay said that the “entirety” of his remarks sought to caution officials against the danger that overly aggressive emissions targets may have unintended and harmful consequences on those we most need to protect.”

Reached by the Globe, Ismay confirmed Thursday he had resigned. Asked if he was pressured to do so, he replied that he would like the letter to stand as his only statement on the matter. “Hoping to close this chapter rather than continuing to be the story,” he said by text.

A spokeswoman for the Baker administration declined to comment on the resignation, directing inquiries to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. A spokesman for the agency confirmed that Ismay is no longer an employee of the Commonwealth but declined further comment.

At issue were remarks Ismay made during the January event with the Vermont group. A video clip of the event was posted by the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a vocal conservative group that has long been critical of Baker’s climate change agenda. The clip shows Ismay saying that 60 percent of the state’s emissions come from residential heating and passenger vehicles, so any effort to significantly reduce gasses would involve “you, the person [inaudible] the street, the senior on fixed income.”

“There is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts, to point the finger at, turn the screws on, and break their will so they stop emitting,” he said in the video. “That’s you, we have to break your will, right. I can’t even say that publicly.”

As the clip gained publicity, Baker repeatedly criticized Ismay’s comments. “No one who works in our administration should ever say or think anything like that, ever,” Baker said at a Feb. 5 news conference, adding that his environmental secretary would “have a conversation” with Ismay about his comments. “It also doesn’t represent administration policy or position.”

