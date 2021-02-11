Despite improvements, nursing homes in Rhode Island are still struggling with COVID-19

While the case counts are lower heading into the new year compared to December’s data, Rhode Island’s nursing homes still have the second highest resident cases in New England, and four times the cases these homes reported in both October and November.

In the latest release of AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard , which was released Thursday, data shows that nursing homes continue to be in “crisis mode” despite incremental improvements.

PROVIDENCE — Almost a year into the pandemic, nursing homes resident and staff remain some of the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

From Dec. 21 to Jan. 17, the rate of new coronavirus cases per 100 residents declined from 15.7 to 10.6 residents and from 12.5 to 10.6 among staff members.

Advertisement

More than 162,000 residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have died nationwide, and nearly 1.3 million people are known to have been infected with coronavirus in these facilities.

In Rhode Island, of the 2,274 coronavirus-associated deaths, 1,430 took place in skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other eldercare facilities.

Staff shortages are still a problem, AARP found, with 40 percent of facilities reporting shortages, down from 41.9 percent.

Kathleen Connell said in a statement Thursday that she urges Governor Gina M. Raimondo, Lt. Governor Daniel J. McKee, and state leaders to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19.

“We are approaching the one-year anniversary of the first known coronavirus cases in nursing homes, yet they remain appallingly high,” said Connell. “The devastation this pandemic has brought to nursing home residents and their families has exposed fundamental reforms that must be made in nursing homes and to the long-term care system.”

She added, “We cannot lower our guard.”

However, the resident death rate dropped from 2.60 to 1.82 for every 100 people living in a Rhode Island nursing home. The resident death rate for Massachusetts’s nursing home residents is 1.19 for every 100 people.

Advertisement

The report also revealed that shortages of personal protective equipment has declined from 20.3 percent of nursing homes without a one week supply to 4.3 percent — the lowest reported since June 2020.

Connell said Thursday that lawmakers should focus on enacting, or making permanent, the components of AARP’s five-point plan: prioritizing regular and ongoing testing and adequate PPP for residents and staff, improving transparency with daily public reporting of cases and deaths in facilities, ensuring access to in-person visitation that would follow federal and state public health guidelines, ensuring quality care for residents through adequate staffing and oversight, and holding long-term care facilities accountable when they fail to provide adequate care to residents.

“Our leaders must reject policies that take away the rights of residents to hold nursing homes accountable when they fail to provide adequate care,” Connell said. “Now is not the time to let nursing homes off the hook for abuse, neglect, and even death.”





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.