From his basement, a Concord tavern favorite serenades his grateful crowd

The historic inn’s Village Forge Tavern, warmed by a crackling fire, framed the background for the packed room. The revelry began, the beers kept coming, and Fitzsimmons strummed his guitar and sang. It was all second nature to the 62-year-old native Concordian.

On Thursday nights for almost 40 years, John Fitzsimmons sang his folk songs and spun his true-life stories at Concord’s Colonial Inn. His St. Patrick’s Day week performances were particularly popular.

Two day before St. Patrick’s Day, 2020, Fitzsimmons learned that the inn’s restaurants were temporarily closing to the public. The novel coronavirus had arrived in Massachusetts, and the pub went dark.

Even after the inn reopened in June, resuming outdoor and indoor dining as state restrictions lifted, social distancing made live music impossible. Fitzsimmons’ decades-long streak seemed to have come to an end.

But hold on. A faulty oil burner at the Fitsimmons’ home in Maynard turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“Mike Dunn came to fix it,” said Fitzsimmons. He knew Dunn, who is also a musician. When he heard that Fitzsimmons’ St. Patrick’s show was canceled, Dunn told him about Twitch, an online live-streaming platform. “It was too complicated,” said Fitzsimmons. But at least his conversation with Dunn led to other ways Fitzsimmons could reach his Thursday night crowd at the Colonial Inn.

And far beyond, as it turned out.

Streaming on Facebook was the answer. Fitzsimmons and his wife, Denise, went to work, learning everything they could about the process. “I’ve got a recording studio in the cellar,” he said. “It was a good spot to do a video.”

Would this really work? Would there be any viewers out there? Did he have to find a new audience? Some of his Colonial Inn followers, also on Facebook, caught on. That was just the tip of it.

“On the chat board, people started asking for requests,” said Fitzsimmons. “It felt weird at first, singing with no live audience.” But his virtual audience swelled quickly, some from as far away as Australia, Mexico, Africa, and South America. He thinks his years working at an international camp in New Hampshire had something to do with that.

“People have sent me photos sitting around a bonfire, watching and listening. It’s been a great way to keep up with my high school friends and students,” said Fitzsimmons, an English teacher at The Fenn School, a private boys’ school in Concord.

Viewers have found his performances a comfort, a distraction from the pandemic. Gerry Pothier sat in on Fitzsimmons’ live Thursday gigs at the Colonial Inn. Now he watches on Facebook. “It feels like family getting together, just like before the [pandemic] restrictions,” he wrote Fitzsimmons.

Denise Dugan, another Fitzsimmons follower, poignantly said, “Thursday night at the virtual inn is now an important ritual for my aging parents, to know those couple of hours are not fearful of anything going on around them is so refreshing.”

From William Gibson: “I’m getting a warm feeling listening.” Suzanne Rutstein responded, “It’s a sanity break from the craziness on every other channel. Thank you!”

“I think most of the listeners are at home,” said Fitzsimmons. “It brings some normalcy to them, and us. It’s been an amazingly positive thing.”

He’s written about a hundred songs and recorded three CDs, but concedes “I’m an OK singer but a better storyteller.”

He gathered stories along life’s roads. Before he was married, Fitzsimmons journeyed from China to Russia alone, with little money in his pocket. A lover of the outdoors, in his 20s he lived in a log cabin in the woods of Carlisle. He’s been called “Nature’s Nobleman.” Who would have thought he’d be delivering his music online helped by technical stuff he’d never heard of, pre-pandemic?

It all comes from his cellar, where Denise sort of takes on the role of technical director, so her husband can focus on performing. “Now I feel comfortable in front of an iPad on a tripod,” he said, words that were Greek to him not so long ago.

One wonders if Thoreau, favored son of Concord, would have been hip to all this.

Fitzsimmons’ popularity stems from performing at pubs, summer camps, and senior centers. He can’t wait to get back to the inn. One day he stopped by the downtown landmark and spoke with one of the veteran bartenders. It was quiet inside. “It felt different. Odd,” said Fitzsimmons.

But when it’s allowed, chances are good that he’ll be back at the inn where he’s practically part of the furniture, performing live again. “Absolutely, we want him back,” said Michael Glick, who became the inn’s regional general manager six months ago. “I’m looking forward to meeting him.”

In the meantime, Fitzsimmons is reaching out from his cellar, and his fans are watching and listening out there. Occasionally his daughter Emma joins him for a duet, eliciting this response from a nurse at Mass. General. “Doctors and nurses are on edge,” she wrote. “Thanks for the music. It’s calming.”

That’s all John Fitzsimmons has to hear.

